^

Entertainment

John Arcilla seeks probe into dumped pet remains in Bulacan

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 5:51pm
John Arcilla seeks probe into dumped pet remains in Bulacan
John Arcilla with his dog Punch
John Arcilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and pet owner John Arcilla called for an investigation after reports that remains of pets entrusted to a crematorium were instead dumped in a vacant lot in Bulacan.

The award-winning actor took to social media on Sunday to call for accountability and an investigation into the incident.

Arcilla shared that all 11 of his dogs that died of old age or illness had been cremated.

He said pet owners who pay for cremation services deserve to know whether their pets received the services they paid for.

"KAILANGAN ma-investigate lahat ng pet crematoriums at ma-double-check ang kanilang facilities kung able and capable ba silang mag-operate as crematoriums. Kung hindi at kahina-hinala ang kanilang operations, DAPAT IPA-CLOSE ITO, at ipakulong ang mga sangkot dito," Arcilla wrote.

He stressed that pet owners spend significant amounts on such services because they consider their pets part of their families.

"HINDI ITO OVERREACTION. We pay a good sum for these services. For the love of our pets, whom we consider members of our families," Arcilla said.

The actor also tagged animal welfare groups, including the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which has called on affected pet owners to pursue legal action.

 

PAWS calls for legal action

PAWS on Saturday urged pet owners who were allegedly deceived by the crematorium to come forward and file complaints.

The group said the discovery of the remains may not directly fall under the Animal Welfare Act if the animals were already dead when they were turned over to the crematorium.

Instead, PAWS said falsely representing that a pet had been cremated after collecting payment for the service could constitute estafa under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

"This is a grave betrayal of trust, punishable under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code," PAWS said. "This is not merely a failure to deliver a service but constitutes Estafa by means of deceit."

PAWS urged affected pet owners to keep receipts, cremation certificates, communications, photographs and other evidence that could support complaints.

It also called on local authorities to investigate whether the crematorium had the necessary permits and whether the disposal of the remains violated sanitation, environmental or local regulations.

"The emotional harm suffered by these pet parents must not be dismissed. They entrusted the remains of beloved family members for a dignified farewell, only to be deprived of that farewell at a particularly vulnerable moment of grief," PAWS said.

The group encouraged affected owners to work together in seeking accountability, saying evidence from individual complaints could help establish the extent of any wrongdoing.

"The trust of a grieving family is not something to be exploited," PAWS said. — with reports from Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

RELATED: Pet crematorium shut down after 26 dogs, 3 cats found dumped in Bulacan

ANIMAL ABUSE

JOHN ARCILLA

PETS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Janine Gutierrez on Filipino folklore and the fearless women in Netflix&rsquo;s &lsquo;Balaraw&rsquo;

Janine Gutierrez on Filipino folklore and the fearless women in Netflix’s ‘Balaraw’

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Long before starring in the Netflix mystery-thriller “Balaraw,” Janine Gutierrez was already hooked on Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janice de Belen surprised &lsquo;Pridyider&rsquo; still scares Filipinos after 42 years

Janice de Belen surprised ‘Pridyider’ still scares Filipinos after 42 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Janice de Belen admitted she never expected her role in the horror episode “Pridyider” to leave a lasting...
Entertainment
fbtw
WilBea: &lsquo;We&rsquo;re more than a love team&rsquo;

WilBea: ‘We’re more than a love team’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Bea Binene and Wilbert Ross have rated their real-life closeness a perfect 10, but the actors behind the popular WilBea pairing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera, Jed Madela and Sofronio Vasquez together for 2027 countdown

Martin Nievera, Jed Madela and Sofronio Vasquez together for 2027 countdown

By Carlo Orosa | 19 hours ago
Featuring three extraordinary voices and three distinct personalities, “VOIC3S: A New Year’s Special” welcomes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering the music industry&rsquo;s dear departed

Remembering the music industry’s dear departed

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
Singing contests during the mid-1980s almost always included a female contestant singing Total Eclipse of the Heart and trying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Bongga' Zara Larsson brings summer heat to Manila, eyes stadium for next return

'Bongga' Zara Larsson brings summer heat to Manila, eyes stadium for next return

By Janelle Liong | 1 day ago
The "Queen of Summer" declares summer isn't over even as the Philippines is in the thick of holiday s...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Filipino horror podcasts keep ghost stories alive

How Filipino horror podcasts keep ghost stories alive

By John Marwin Elao | 1 day ago
“It was like he was not being allowed to share the story.” 
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda confirms he, Kris Aquino eye talk show return

Boy Abunda confirms he, Kris Aquino eye talk show return

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The King and Queen back together again? We shall see.
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises

Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises

1 day ago
A proud Yorkshireman, Patrick Stewart "wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with