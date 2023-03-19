^

The right kind of love, according to The Write One couples

KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier-Cruz - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2023 | 12:00am
The right kind of love, according to The Write One couples
Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali believe that feeling secure about each other is a top sign that you are in the right relationship and Mikee Quintos and Paul Salas share that you are with the right person when he or she allows you to love yourself before others.
STAR / File

Like their fans, we’re curious and excited to see Sparkle artists Ruru Madrid, Bianca Umali, Mikee Quintos, and Paul Salas take on more mature roles in the upcoming romantic drama series, The Write One, from GMA Public Affairs.

Fresh from the success of Lolong, Ruru is back on primetime to portray Liam, a frustrated writer who is given a chance to rewrite his love and life story with the help of a mysterious typewriter.

We’ve seen how Ruru worked hard over the years. From winning in the talent search contest Protégé, he has become one of the country’s in-demand actors who can dabble in drama, action, comedy, and reality TV. He can sing, dance, and host, too.

Meanwhile, after taking on challenging roles in Legal Wives and Sahaya, Bianca  is set to show us another facet of her versatility as Joyce — Liam’s wife in The Write One’s old timeline.

Another GMA homegrown artist, Bianca likewise excels in acting, singing, and hosting. On top of it all, Bianca never fails to amaze us with her intelligence. We can only look forward to her character in this series.

Aside from being the first collaboration between GMA Network and Viu, The Write One also marks the first-ever drama series of Ruru and Bianca together. In the new timeline, Liam is a creative manager of a film production company, while Joyce is the most-sought actress of her generation. Liam finds that he is in a relationship with fashion icon Via (Mikee). Joyce, on the other hand, is being wooed by Hans (Paul) — a lawyer who offers Joyce both emotional and financial security.

From Encantadia to Onanay, The Gift, and Apoy sa Langit, Mikee has captured the hearts of viewers with her various roles. She is also thriving in her singing career.

Paul, on the other hand is a proud alumnus of the original Kapuso talent search, StarStruck Kids. He has been making a name for himself with his characters in Descendants of the Sun, Kara Mia, and Lolong.

Mikee and Paul previously worked together for another GMA Public Affairs series, The Lost Recipe although they weren’t paired back then. In The Write One, their fans can see more of them together — or will they be? Their characters seem to cross paths with those of Ruru and Bianca.

Before they further intrigue us with The Write One, we asked these real-life couples when they think the feeling of being in love is the right one. Surprisingly, their answers were similar despite being in separate rooms when they were interviewed.

Ruru and Bianca, for instance, both believe that feeling secure about each other is a top sign that you are in the right relationship. Choosing each other and deciding to face the world together is a testament of genuine love, according to them.

“When you’re confident enough na alam mo na kaya ninyong mag-grow together sa kabila ng mga pinagdadaanan ninyong problema, (na) kaya ninyo siyang malagpasan together. Hindi yung tipong pinag-aawayan ninyo ang mga ganyang bagay tulad ng work or kung saan man. As long as naniniwala kayo sa isa’t isa, you trust each other. Once you feel confident about it, that is the right one,” says Ruru.

“Masasabi kong siya na ‘yung right one when you both come to a point na wala na kayong ibang pipiliin kundi ang isa’t isa,” shares Bianca. “Kahit na ano pa man ‘yung mangyari sa paligid ninyo, kahit ano pa man yung sagupain ninyo. As long as magkasama kayo, as long as you choose each other, as long as alam ninyo  na solid at matibay ang pagmamahalan ninyo, ang samahan ninyo at ang pagmamahalan ninyo — that’s when you know you found the right one.”

For Mikee and Paul, you know you are with the right person when he or she allows you to love yourself before others.

“I felt it was right when the person I love taught me how to love myself,” Mikee disclosed.

It’s the same that goes for Paul, who shared it was that moment that convinced him he was in the right relationship.

“Kapag napa-realize niya na sa’yo na mas kailangan mong unahin mahalin ang sarili mo kesa sa kanya. Nung na-realize ko ‘yun, doon ko na feel ‘yung true happiness at true love sa isang partner.”

We’re pretty sure these young couples will learn more about love — and life —  in the series. After all, they are surrounded by veteran stars once real-life couple themselves, Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher. The series also features character actors Mon Confiado, Alma Concepcion, and Art Acuña.

It’s also nice to see our very own Sparkle stars Kokoy De Santos, Royce Cabrera, Kaloy Tingcungco, Analyn Barro, Yvette Sanchez, and Euwenn Mikaell Aleta showing off their acting chops alongside these veterans.

The Write One drops on March 20 on GMA Telebabad and airs Mondays to Thursdays at 9:35 p.m. thereafter on GMA with simulcast airing on Pinoy Hits and I Heart Movies, and at 11:30 p.m. on GTV. Advance episodes are available on Viu Philippines from Saturdays to Tuesdays beginning March 18.

