^

Entertainment

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye

Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 7:32pm
Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye
This file combination of photos created on Oct. 25, 2022 shows Kanye West attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 10, 2020 (L) and the logo of German sports equipment maker Adidas on a shop in Munich, southern Germany, on March 10, 2021. Adidas said on November 24, 2022 it was investigating claims against Kanye West after a report detailed alleged inappropriate behaviour, just weeks after the German sportswear giant ended its partnership with the rapper. US magazine Rolling Stone said former members of the team involved in "Yeezy" -- the successful product line designed with the rapper -- had released a letter alleging Adidas leaders were aware of the behaviour, which went on for years, but turned a blind eye.
AFP / Christof Stache, Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — Adidas said Wednesday it was still weighing what to do with its huge inventory of Kanye West's Yeezy products after it ended its partnership with the controversial rapper.

Potentially not selling the apparel and shoes linked to West would lead to a revenue loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the group said, announcing its 2022 full-year results.

Adidas halted its tie-up with West -- now known formally as Ye -- in October after he made a series of anti-Semitic outbursts.

As a result, the group ended production of the highly successful Yeezy line designed together with West.

"Should the company irrevocably decide not to repurpose any of the existing Yeezy product going forward," it would have to write-off the entire inventory, it said.

That would lower the company's operating profit by an additional 500 million euros in 2023, it said.

Along with one-off costs projected to reach 200 million euros related to a company strategic review, Adidas said it could end up with an operating loss of 700 million euros in 2023.

Bjorn Gulden, the group's new chief executive, said the company will use 2023 as a "transition year to build the base for 2024 and 2025".

"We need to reduce inventories and lower discounts. We can then start to build a profitable business again in 2024," he said.

Next year was shaping up to be a key one for sporting apparel companies, with both the European football championships and the Olympic Games taking place.

Adidas on Wednesday also said net profit fell heavily by 83 percent to 254 million euros in 2022, confirming preliminary results released in February.

Besides its woes over the Yeezy line, it was also facing "elevated recession risks in Europe and North America as well as uncertainty around the recovery in Greater China". 

"The company's revenue development will also be impacted by the initiatives to significantly reduce high inventory levels," it added.

ADIDAS

KANYE WEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters &mdash; report

Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The Lopez family will demolish the original ABS-CBN headquarters, according to a report.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'
play

Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
As another addition to the list of popular Filipino love teams, Barbie and David have become household names after the successful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars

WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 3, 2018 - 1:32pm
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.
Entertainment
fbtw
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome

Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome

May 3, 2018 - 12:39pm
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018

Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 3, 2018 - 12:24pm
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire

LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 2, 2018 - 7:15pm
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;

Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’

May 2, 2018 - 5:57pm
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines

'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines

May 2, 2018 - 5:31pm
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with