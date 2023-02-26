Jillian Ward dazzles in galaxy-themed gown for her 18th birthday party

MANILA, Philippines — From the energetic child wonder in "Daldalita" in 2011, actress Jillian Ward is now a blooming lady at 18.

The former child star celebrated her debut last night in a dazzling birthday celebration that had her shining brightly in a galaxy-themed ball gown by Mak Tumang.

Tumang is the same designer who designed the Lava gown worn by Catriona Gray when she was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand.

Her debut was attended by her fellow Sparkle artists, such as Sanya Lopez, Zephanie, Elijah Alejo and Ken Chan.

Before her Saturday debut, Jillian posted a reel that showed her wearing a similar Mak Tumang gown.

"Floating amongst the stars," she wrote. Her "Abot Kamay na Pangarap" co-stars Kazel Kinouchi and Jeff Moses wrote their compliments on her Instagram post.

