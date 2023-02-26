^

Entertainment

Jillian Ward dazzles in galaxy-themed gown for her 18th birthday party

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 12:25pm
Jillian Ward dazzles in galaxy-themed gown for her 18th birthday party
Jillian Ward is now 18.
Sparkle GMA Artist Center via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — From the energetic child wonder in "Daldalita" in 2011, actress Jillian Ward is now a blooming lady at 18. 

The former child star celebrated her debut last night in a dazzling birthday celebration that had her shining brightly in a galaxy-themed ball gown by Mak Tumang. 

Tumang is the same designer who designed the Lava gown worn by Catriona Gray when she was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand. 

Her debut was attended by her fellow Sparkle artists, such as Sanya Lopez, Zephanie, Elijah Alejo and Ken Chan. 

Before her Saturday debut, Jillian posted a reel that showed her wearing a similar Mak Tumang gown. 

"Floating amongst the stars," she wrote. Her "Abot Kamay na Pangarap" co-stars Kazel Kinouchi and Jeff Moses wrote their compliments on her Instagram post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jillian Ward (@jillian)

RELATED: Jillian Ward portrays a young genius doctor in her new series

JILLIAN WARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet ending for the top-rating historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" with its two pairs of lovers...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval hits back at bashers calling her 'kabit, homewrecker'

AJ Raval hits back at bashers calling her 'kabit, homewrecker'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress AJ Raval clapped back at several bashers who called her a mistress and a homewrecker, accusing the actress of being...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Neeson turns down James Bond after wife threatened not to marry him

Liam Neeson turns down James Bond after wife threatened not to marry him

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Irish actor Liam Neeson had an opportunity to become James Bond during the 1990s, but rejected it because of an ultimatum...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Philippines has &lsquo;best singers,&rsquo; &lsquo;loves music most&rsquo; among 90 toured countries &ndash; OneRepublic
play

The Philippines has ‘best singers,’ ‘loves music most’ among 90 toured countries – OneRepublic

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
American rock band OneRepublic’s front man Ryan Tedder, the musical genius who co-penned some of the hits of superstars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes lays groundwork for post-child star success

Andrea Brillantes lays groundwork for post-child star success

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Having a mansion at 16 and working as a CEO of her own company at 19, Andrea Brillantes has achieved what many adults are...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Althea Ablan steps out of the loveteam zone

Althea Ablan steps out of the loveteam zone

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Althea Ablan, the Sparkle GMA Artist Center young actress, “goes solo” for the upcoming afternoon drama series,...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope new ambassador for Louis Vuitton

BTS' J-Hope new ambassador for Louis Vuitton

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The announcement comes after J-Hope attended this year's Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter Men’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Too old for this': Selena Gomez to take another social media break

'Too old for this': Selena Gomez to take another social media break

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress Selena Gomez is the most-followed woman on Instagram once again, reclaiming the crown from television personality...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Anne Curtis calls maintaining skincare routine a 'commitment'
play

WATCH: Anne Curtis calls maintaining skincare routine a 'commitment'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
In an intimate media interview just before her 38th birthday, Anne told Philstar.com what made her realize taking...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Jeremiah Lisbo is seen in a snap with Gabbi Garcia in Switzerland. He joins the cast of "Unbreak My Heart," which is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with