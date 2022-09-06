Jillian Ward portrays a young genius doctor in her new series

Jillian is Analyn, who will achieve her dream of becoming a physician with the help from her nurturing mother, in the GMA Afternoon Prime drama series, Abot Kamay Na Pangarap. ‘The importance of family is shown here,’ says the young actress of the show’s theme. ‘The support of those around you plays a big role for you to become successful.’

MANILA, Philippines — Like all young actresses out there, Jillian Ward wants to try portraying characters with more depth, which she expressed in a previous group interview. These are dramatis personae that keep viewers engaged.

And that has been granted since she plays a young genius surgeon in the GMA Afternoon Prime medical family drama series, Abot Kamay Na Pangarap, airing Mondays to Saturdays after Eat Bulaga.

From understanding the pains and pleasures of teenage life in Prima Donnas, she will wrap her head around the triumphs and trials of a health professional in the latest Kapuso show. Jillian, as Analyn, takes a break from the loving sister roles like Donna Marie.

“The importance of family is shown here,” said the young Kapuso actress in a recent virtual group interview. “Regardless of your profession (or the field you get into), your family is really important and the people who love and support you. Super laki ng percentage yung suporta sa inyo ng mga nakapaligid para maging successful ka (The support of those around you plays a big role for you to become successful), tulad po ni Analyn, hindi po siya magiging magaling na doctor kung wala po ang kanyang nanay (like my character Analyn, she will never become a good doctor without the help of her mother).”

A quick look at the narrative tells one that a nurturing and hardworking mother, who never had the opportunity to get a formal education, raises a bright child, who will find her niche in the medical field.

Given the health science community where her character belongs to, Jillian finds the role challenging, but she is up for it. She is the sole young actress in Abot Kamay Na Pangarap.

“First of all, I find the role super challenging and I’m very happy to be working with veteran actors and to have been given such an opportunity by GMA. I hope viewers will like (the show),” said she. Among her co-actors are Carmina Villarroel, Richard Yap, Dominic Ochoa, Pinky Amador and Andre Paras.

“In fact, I feel nervous because, like what direk L.A. (Madridejos) says, kapag po mga medical shows, ganyan, lagi pong napupuna, minsan po ako na yung nagsasabi na ‘Tama po ba ito?’, pinapaulit-ulit ko, may kaba, pero super grateful ako and super excited din ako. (Medical-themed shows usually get criticized about a portrayal of a medical or health scene. Sometimes, I ask, ‘Is this correct?’ and I make an effort to review [something] over and over again. I’m nervous but super grateful and excited),” added she.

‘When I was five, they (my parents) would ask me what I wanted to become. They say I would say, (I want) to become a doctor, an actress and a singer. Through my character, I would say it’s tough to become a doctor. The role challenges me to memorize terms.’

To get a grasp of what Analyn’s professional world is, Jillian said she watched the first season of The Good Doctor and the cast also had an immersion.

Jillian was asked, too, if she, as a child, had aspired to become a doctor. Her answer was this:

“What I remember when I was five, they (my parents) would ask me what I wanted to become. They say I would say ‘(I want) to become a doctor, an actress and a singer.’ Dahil po sa character ko, masasabi ko na napaka-hirap maging doctor (Through my character, I would say it’s tough to become a doctor), ito role pa lang, mahirap nang mag-memorize (playing the role challenges me to memorize terms).”

Well, dreams do come true. Jillian has a promising acting career and gets to play a physician for a show. She can attest that the latter is not a walk in the park. As she has already stated, Jillian has to memorize a lot of terminologies related to medicines and medical conditions. She needs to deliver them as part of the dialogues with accuracy, especially when Analyn is on top of the situation and gives instructions to medical staff.

Speaking of reaching one’s dreams, Jillian is a kind of person who loves to make a list and continues to dream. “Non-stop po talaga akong mangarap,” said she. “Kumbaga, kapag na-check ko na sa bucklet list ko, gagawa na naman ako ng isang buong listahan na gusto kong ma-achieve in the next five years, 10 years, ganun po kasi ako (I will make another list of dreams to achieve, that’s how I am). Super dami ko pong goals (I have a lot of goals in life).”

Yes, her character Analyn, a follow-up to her Donna Marie, who was seen in a young love triangle, seems a look at Jillian’s solo career path in the future. “Kahit ano po ang ibigay sa akin ng GMA, nagtitiwala talaga ako sa kanila (whatever GMA gives me, and I really trust them), pero sa ngayon more on solo yung parang gusto nila para sa akin (but, for now, they seem to want me to act solo, not with a love team mate).”

After her two-season stint in Prima Donnas, Jillian is still in touch with its cast and crew. Their bond remains intact and they would dine out. She sometimes sends messages to direk Gina Alajar. As for how things are going in the careers of her fellow Prima Donnas stars Sofia Pablo and Althea Ablan, Jillian supports them and prays for everyone’s success.

“I’m so happy that they have their own projects at gumagaling din silang lalo (and they are also getting better in acting),” concluded she.