Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual admitted that he was drunk upon receiving the Best Actor trophy at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) last weekend.

In his acceptance speech, Piolo thanked the award-giving body for recognizing his performance in the blockbuster movie "Mallari."

"Unang-una kong pasalamatan ang Panginoong Diyos po sa karangalang ito because kung wala po ang Panginoong Diyos, wala po ako dito," Piolo said.

He also thanked his award presenters Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon, saying they were his parents in the award-winning movie "Dekada 70."

"And of course my parents, Mommy Vi, Dad Bo, they are my parents, they reared me in this business," he said.

Piolo then admitted that he drank a lot during the event.

"Marami po akong papasalamatan, pero marami na rin po ako nainom tonight. So, gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa Mentorque Productions, kay Bryan Diamante," he said.

Vilma then joked, " "Lasing ka na anak, lasing ka na anak. Go ahead, anak, go."

"Puwede ba ako mag-shades, Mommy?" Piolo replied.

"Gusto kong magpasalamat sa bumubuo ng 'Mallari,' sa direktor ko, si Direk Derick [Cabrido], sa PD ko, sa camera... lahat po ng bumubuo ng 'Mallari,' pinaghirapan po namin 'yung pelikulang ito at lahat po ng artista, pinaghirapan po nila 'yung trabaho nila.

"So, maraming-maraming salamat po. Hindi ko po ipagkakait sa sarili ko kasi para sa pelikulang Pilipino ito. Maraming salamat. God bless you," he added.

