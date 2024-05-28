^

Entertainment

Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 9:13am
Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award
Actor Piolo Pascual
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual admitted that he was drunk upon receiving the Best Actor trophy at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) last weekend.

In his acceptance speech, Piolo thanked the award-giving body for recognizing his performance in the blockbuster movie "Mallari."

"Unang-una kong pasalamatan ang Panginoong Diyos po sa karangalang ito because kung wala po ang Panginoong Diyos, wala po ako dito," Piolo said. 

He also thanked his award presenters Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon, saying they were his parents in the award-winning movie "Dekada 70."

"And of course my parents, Mommy Vi, Dad Bo, they are my parents, they reared me in this business," he said. 

Piolo then admitted that he drank a lot during the event. 

"Marami po akong papasalamatan, pero marami na rin po ako nainom tonight. So, gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa Mentorque Productions, kay Bryan Diamante," he said. 

Vilma then joked, " "Lasing ka na anak, lasing ka na anak. Go ahead, anak, go."

"Puwede ba ako mag-shades, Mommy?" Piolo replied. 

"Gusto kong magpasalamat sa bumubuo ng 'Mallari,' sa direktor ko, si Direk Derick [Cabrido], sa PD ko, sa camera... lahat po ng bumubuo ng 'Mallari,' pinaghirapan po namin 'yung pelikulang ito at lahat po ng artista, pinaghirapan po nila 'yung trabaho nila.

"So, maraming-maraming salamat po. Hindi ko po ipagkakait sa sarili ko kasi para sa pelikulang Pilipino ito. Maraming salamat. God bless you," he added. 

RELATED:  LIST: FAMAS Awards 2024 winners

vuukle comment

FAMAS

PIOLO PASCUAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya stars Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were seen together in South Korea, fueling romance rumors between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Veteran actress Eva Darren's son blasts FAMAS; award-giving body apologizes

Veteran actress Eva Darren's son blasts FAMAS; award-giving body apologizes

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences has apologized to veteran actress Eva Darren for alleged miscommunication.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Manay Lolit Solis’ birthday is May 20 and the talent manager/entertainment news writer/talk show host turned 77 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines' Kenneth Stromsnes wins 2nd runner-up at Mister Manhunt International Male Supermodel 2024

Philippines' Kenneth Stromsnes wins 2nd runner-up at Mister Manhunt International Male Supermodel 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Philippine bet Kenneth Stromsnes was named 2nd runner-up at the Mister Manhunt International Male Supermodel 2024 pageant...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: FAMAS Awards 2024 winners

LIST: FAMAS Awards 2024 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Chelsea Manalo's first reaction after winning Miss Universe Philippines 2024

WATCH: Chelsea Manalo's first reaction after winning Miss Universe Philippines 2024

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 22 hours ago
Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo shared what first came to her mind when she was announced as the new Miss Universe Philippines ...
Entertainment
fbtw
First Filipina Black American Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo shares first night as 2024 winner

First Filipina Black American Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo shares first night as 2024 winner

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo shared how her first night went as the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with