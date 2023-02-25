^

'Too old for this': Selena Gomez to take another social media break

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 5:30pm
Singer-actress Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after a four-year break from the popular social media app.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Selena Gomez is the most-followed woman on Instagram once again, reclaiming the crown from television personality Kylie Jenner, and is "celebrating" by taking another social media break.

Gomez held the title before taking a social media hiatus in 2018 to look after her mental health. She handed over control of her accounts to her team. As of this writing, she now has 382 million Instagram followers, trumping Jenner's 380 million.

Both women are behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, with Instagram's official account still number one with over 600 million followers.

However, in a TikTok Live video, Gomez announced she would be taking another break from social media after just returning on Instagram last January.

"I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this," said Gomez. "But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Gomez has previously said her initial social media hiatus was the best one she ever made for her mental health, "The unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

RELATED: Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

