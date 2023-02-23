WATCH: Harry Styles drinks from shoe at Australia concert

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles accepts the award for Album Of The Year for "Harry’s House" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — British singer Harry Styles did the Australian drinking tradition of "doing a shoey" while performing in Perth for his "Love on Tour" world tour.

In the middle of his concert, Styles talked to the crowd at HBF Park and asked about the strange local tradition of chugging alcohol from one's own shoe and wearing it for the rest of the night.

"Doing a shoey" was globally popularized by Perth-born Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo when he did the drinking tradition after a podium finish at the 2016 German Grand Prix and repeated it at other races.

Styles sought clarification if it could be water instead of alcohol, and his audience of 20,000 shouted back it had to be a hard drink.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever [witnessed]," said the former One Direction member before actually "doing a shoey" from his green Adidas x Gucci sneaker. "I feel like a different person."

After performing the act, Styles joked that he would be having a long talk with his therapist.

Other international acts who have performed concerts in Australia have also done the drinking tradition such as rappers Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly and country singers Luke Bryan and Kacey Musgraves.

The recent Album of the Year Grammy winner will soon be taking his "Love on Tour" to the Philippines on March 14 at the Philippine Arena.

