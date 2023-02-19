Wency Cornejo reveals mom Mel Tiangco declined offers to run for Senate

Seasoned broadcaster Mel Tiangco has been the face of weekend drama anthology "Magpakailanman" and is one of the presenters of the nightly newscast "24 Oras."

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Wency Cornejo revealed that his mother, Mel Tiangco, has been receiving offers to run for public office.

In an interview with the media after the press conference for the concert "All Heart," Wency said his mother has no plans to pursue any government position.

"My mom has been offered a lot to run for the Senate, with her track record kasi of public service talaga lapitin. 'Talagang magulo,' she said," Wency said.

"She doesn't want to. At her age, she doesn't want to stress out. Kahit kami ayaw rin namin ma-stress out nanay namin. At her age, she should be resting and just enjoying the fruits of her labor, so kahit kami talaga sasabihin namin na 'No,'" he added.

Wency was part of the all-star Valentine concert held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall last February 14.

APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Raymond Lauchengco and Roselle Nava also headlined the Valentine's Day show.

The repertoire was composed of the singers' greatest ballads that have become the soundtrack of real people's love lives, relationships and even weddings.

These include the APO's "Panalangin" and "Ewan," Wency's "Magpakailanman," Neocolors' "Say You'll Never Go," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?" and Raymond's "So It's You," among many other hit songs.

