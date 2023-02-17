Kylie Padilla, Sanya Lopez say 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' very different from 'Encantadia'

From left: Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez and Kylie Padilla will lead the cast of an upcoming 2023 "mega serye" in GMA-7.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actresses Kylie Padilla and Sanya Lopez have pointed the differences in their upcoming series "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" from the "Encantadia" 2016 to 2017 reboot they starred in together.

Kylie and Sanya had played Amihan and Danaya respectively during that run of "Encantadia"; Gabbi Garcia, who portrayed Alena, is also a leading actress on "Mga Lihim ng Urduja."

Other "Encantadia" alums making an appearance in the new show based on the legendary warrior princess Urduja are Rochelle Pangilinan, Pancho Magno, and Zoren Legaspi.

On "Mga Lihim ni Urduja," Kylie will play rookie police officer Gemma Davino who — unlike Amihan — is based in the real world.

"Mas realistic talaga, like 'yung mga fight scene, and first time ko mag-play ng pulis," Kylie said in a media conference promoting the show. "It's a very different place na nanggagaling sa craft, so iba talaga siya."

Kylie doubled down on the show's combat sequences where she is more hand-to-hand this time around, "I've been waiting so long for an action project and they've given me a really good one."

Meanwhile Sanya admitted she was initially surprised to find out she would be part of "Mga Lihim ni Urduja," and no less as the titular character herself.

"Na-excite ako kasi nakita ko 'yung lahat ng mga tao na makakasama ko rito — si Gabbi, si Kylie, mga ibang kasama namin sa 'Encantadia' — importante rin kasi 'yung mga pinagsamahan namin before," said Sanya.

The actress said what makes her role of Urduja stand out is her legendary status in history, which makes it a good role for her.

"Gumanap na rin ako before ng warrior princess, malaking bagay ito para kay Urduja, pero iba ang timpla ng 'Encantadia' sa 'Urduja' at 'yan ang dapat abangan," ended Sanya.

Kylie circled back to how her Gemma character — whom the series will show is a descendant of Urduja — wants to be a protector of the people, which explains why the story sees her as a cop.

"Doon niya magagamit ang kapangyarihan niya... Queen si Urduja, it's her job to protect her people and decide what's best. Doon I think feeling [ni Gemma] mas magagawa niya 'yun para sa mga tao, protect them and do what's best for them," Kylie ended.

"Mga Lihim ni Urduja" will premiere on February 27, replacing "Maria Clara at Ibarra" once the hit show based on Jose Rizal's books finally finishes its popular run.

