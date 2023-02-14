^

Valentine's gift for fans: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' extended

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 4:36pm
Valentine's gift for fans: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' extended
The pairs of lovers in "Maria Clara at Ibarra" (from left) David Licauco and Barbie Forteza as Fidel and Klay, and Julie Anne San Jose and Dennis Trillo as Maria Clara and Simoun/Ibarra.
MANILA, Philippines — Due to insistent public demand, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" has been extended, much to the delight of the fans and its viewers as the hashtag #MCIExtend is still currently trending on Twitter. 

Stars David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, who play Fidel and Klay, respectively, confirmed in a "24 Oras" report. 

"Hindi talaga namin ine-expect itong level ng pagmamahal sa amin ng mga viewers, ng mga Kapuso. So sino ba naman kami para hindi dinggin ang kanilang mga hinaing?" Barbie revealed. 

In a separate interview, David shared that it is the show's gift to their fans. 

"For the fans ito 'yung Valentine's gift ng lahat ng buong cast at buong bumubuo ng 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' so I'm just super happy na mae-extend," the actor said. 

With the death of Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) last week, Simoun's (Dennis Trillo) desire to avenge her death intensifies. 

Last night's episode saw him part ways with his friends. 

"Adios antigos amigos (Paalam mga dating kaibigan)," he said to Klay, Fidel and Elias (Rocco Nacino), after they had a disagreement. 

Simoun espoused for violence and terrorism by stoking the teeming anger of Filipinos for their colonizers. He revealed that he wanted Filipinos to suffer by the hands of the Spanish so they will finally take arms against them. 

His friends, however, disagreed and argued that though they all want to be freed from the colonizers, it should not come at the expense of their fellow Filipinos. 

It is not certain how long the extension will be. Will it be for one more week or more? 

With this announcement, there is hope that the new characters, specifically Basilio (Khalil Ramos), Isagani (Kim de Leon), Paulita (Julia Pascual) and Juli (Pauline Mendoza), will endear them more to viewers by telling their back stories just like how the show did with the characters introduced in the "Noli Me Tangere" arc of the show. 

