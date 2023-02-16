^

'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 8:45am
Composite image of Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica with AJ Raval
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla had nothing but words of happiness for ex-husband Aljur Abrenica, who recently confirmed he was officially in a relationship with fellow actress AJ Raval.

In a media conference promoting her upcoming show "Ang Mga Lihim ni Urduja," Kylie was asked about the Valentine's Day posts by Aljur and AJ.

The now-confirmed couple posted separate photos on their respective Instagram accounts on February 14, ending months of rumored speculation between the two.

“I’m happy for everybody. Everybody’s happy, and that’s what’s important," Kylie said of her reaction to the two posts.

She repeated the same answer when asked if she had a message for either Aljur or AJ, though reiterating the importance of happines in a person's life.

While Aljur and AJ spent their Valentine's Day by confirming their relationship, Kylie had a more subdued celebration as she received a gift from her son Alas Joaquin — her eldest child with Aljur.

Kylie and Aljur initially dated for three years until 2014, rekindling their relationship two years later and got married in 2018.

A year later, the former couple had their second child Axl Romeo, but officially separated in 2021.

Aljur had been linked to AJ for several months last year despite the latter saying they were not yet in a romantic relationship.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz then reported in November 2022 that AJ had given birth to her child with Aljur, despite AJ's own father denying in August that his daughter was pregnant.

