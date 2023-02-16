^

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby announce engagement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 5:59pm
The real-life couple is headlining the "One Magical Night Tour," a three-date concert tour that kicked off in Vancouver on May 20.
Photo from Catriona Gray's Instagram @catriona_gray

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are now engaged.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted the same photos of them together.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby," Catriona captioned her post.

"I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! :smile: I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé," Sam wrote.

Last week, Sam admitted that he and Catriona are already talking about marriage.

In an interview during a press conference for his upcoming film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters", Sam laughed off rumors that they are now married.

"Nag-uusap kami about the wedding," Sam said.

"It was just funny when that came out, obviously dahil sa post ni Cat na wala namang sinabi about the wedding but there's somebody na nag-post na oh si Mrs. Catriona Gray Milby ang mag-co-co-host ng Miss Universe. So they connected and they thought na kasal na kami which is not true. Hindi pa kami kasal. Assumptions lang ng mga tao," he added.

