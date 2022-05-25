Catriona Gray is 'kilig' to celebrate Sam Milby's birthday in Canada

The real-life couple is headlining the "One Magical Night Tour," a three-date concert tour that kicked off in Vancouver on May 20.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby recently celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Catriona Gray in Canada.

Cornerstone Entertainment posted on Instagram a video showing Sam receiving a birthday song from Catriona, Rayver Cruz, Marcelito Pomoy and the audience during their "One Magical Night Canada Tour."

“What a way to end the tour. Happy birthday our dearest @samuelmilby!!!” the talent agency wrote.

Before their final show, Catriona took to her Instagram account to share that it was a precious moment be onstage with her boyfriend.

“Expectations vs reality. Kilig to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda @samuelmilby for our #OneMagicalNightTour. Calgary your energy was something else!!” Catriona wrote.

Sam confirmed his relationship with Catriona in an Instagram post in 2020.

