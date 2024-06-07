Boy Abunda ventures into songwriting in first LGBT-themed OPM album

Produced in partnership with Star Music, Boy Abunda is credited for the lyrics, concept and overall production of the six-track extended play (EP) project titled ‘Say It Clear Say It Loud.’ Tonight, the King of Talk is finally dropping the first single, Bilang, on audio-streaming sites. The upbeat number can be a club anthem or a TikTok trend, but the message can find relevance in this season leading to next year’s elections.

This Pride Month, Boy Abunda is set to release the first LGBT-themed OPM album titled, “Say It Clear Say It Loud.” Produced in partnership with Star Music, the six-track extended play (EP) project will also mark the King of Talk’s surprising venture into songwriting.

When he was first told by Star Music that “this is the first LGBT extended play or album in the history of Philippine music,” Boy admitted in a roundtable interview, “Wala naman sa plano yun. But what’s interesting was parang lahat na lang tumama sa tamang panahon, everything fell into its right place.” This includes the album’s completion just in time for this year’s Pride Month.

Boy, who first made a name for himself in showbiz as a manager of singers — from Ariel Rivera, Dessa, Monique Wilson to Erik Santos — began this project in 2019. At first, he wanted to start a band with members who identify as gay or LGBT and will do serious music — “serious” in the sense that their music touches on the LGBT discourse and lived experiences.

As he started forming the group, the Kapuso host tried his hand at writing songs for the band. “‘Di naman ako marunong sumulat (ng kanta), marunong ako sumulat katulad niyo (articles),” said Boy, who writes a column for this paper’s Entertainment section.

He became involved in the songwriting process upon the advice and encouragement of ABS-CBN vocal coach and record producer Jerwin Nicomedes. “Sabi niya, ‘Tito Boy, ikaw naman ang nakakaalam, you know the story, you know the message that you want (for the group) and why don’t you start writing them?’ Sabi ko, makakasulat ako ng kwento, isusulat ko lang parang poetry siguro, pero hindi ko alam if rhyme is necessary, if there is a count. I don’t know. I had no experience,” admitted Boy, who nevertheless went ahead and wrote anyway.

Perhaps, it helped that Boy has a long exposure to the world of music not just as a talent manager but also as a publicist to the likes of Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez. You could say, he has enough, or more than enough experience and background to know which singer or song would click or not. He also knows how to form a full repertoire for a concert, among other things.

While the band eventually didn’t push through because of COVID, etc., the music did. He then tapped young composers — Miguel Gabriel Umali and Joshua Ronett Castaneda — who helped him refine the songs. Before he knew it, he was able to write almost a dozen tracks. “Sulat lang ng sulat. Nakabuo ako ng about 21 songs. Hindi mo alam na minsan pala just jumping from the edge, it really works.”

But there was a bigger reason that kept him going. “I just wanted to write a song. I must admit na — kanina nahirapan ako sabihin ito — but I’m going for legacy. Ano ba ang contribution or contribution na nagawa ko sa LGBT community? Wala akong palpable na bagay na masabi na ito ang aking nagawa. Wala talaga, except for doing what I do, which is teach at school and do television shows,” he reflected.

“I said, I wanna do something. I must also admit that inside and outside of the community, ang ingay. There’s a lot of disagreements, ang daming debate, ang daming iba’t ibang mga diskurso,” he said, referring to issues like the SOGIE Bill, same-sex rights and marriage, etc.

“Sabi ko, what is ironic is we haven’t thought of using music, dance as a tool to tell our story, at least kami dito, at least tayo dito… Yung parang hindi pa natin naiisip ito. Sporadically, may one song about gay love, you know, other materials.

“But wala talaga yung pagtuunan natin ng pansin at gastusan natin ito. And I spent every single centavo for all the production, the writing, lahat! Mabuti naman hindi masyadong mahal siya. Nagdahan-dahan kasi nga matagal na panahon. Siguro kung biglaan parang aaray ka talaga, ‘di ba?

“I wanted more presence (for the LGBT community). I wanted to be heard more. I wanted to be seen more in certain spaces like legislative houses,” he said.

However, Boy doesn’t want to go into debates anymore and is opting for a route that he hopes is more unifying or illuminating rather than divisive.

“Sabi ko, bakit hindi natin gamitin ang kanta or maaaring sayaw at sumubok tayo. Kasi doon (in that area) hindi polarizing. May mensahe ang kanta, but we don’t have to debate about anything, about terminology, about whatever, about gender,” he said.

“Mas magaan kasi. And this is a business, this is an industry, this is a tool that I’m very familiar with.”

Tonight, Boy is finally dropping the first single, Bilang, from the six-song EP album. The video will be uploaded on his digital platforms, while the song will be available on various audio-streaming sites. Bilang is upbeat that it can be a club anthem or a TikTok trend, but the message might somehow find relevance in this season leading to next year’s elections.

For the entire album project, where Boy is credited for the lyrics and concept, as well as overall producer, he has worked with award-winning composer Jonathan Manalo and partnered with Star Music. The rest of the songs — with messages about struggles, acceptance, future hopes for the community, faith and spirituality (there’s a song inspired by Pope Francis) — will be released every Friday until the official album launch by the end of the month. The songs will be performed by LGBT artists Saga, Raven and Antenor. “These are excellent singers, finalists ng mga iba’t ibang contests, like ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’” he said.

“Say It Clear Say It Loud” may be an LGBT themed album, but Boy wants to make it clear that he wants the music to resonate with everyone.

“I don’t wanna sell an LGBT song. I wanna sell a song,” Boy stressed.

“At saka yun ang laban. Mainstream naman, for lack of a better word, as mainstream is not politically correct in a sense, but I’m used to doing television, I’m used to managing artists who worked in the mainstream. So, I don’t wanna label our songs as, yes LGBT ang theme, pero ilalaban namin as songs, as music.”