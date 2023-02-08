Sam Milby says he and Catriona Gray already talking about getting married

The real-life couple is headlining the "One Magical Night Tour," a three-date concert tour that kicked off in Vancouver on May 20.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby admitted that he and girlfriend Catriona Gray are already talking about marriage.

In an interview during a press conference for his upcoming film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters", Sam laughed off rumors that they are now married.

"Nag-uusap kami about the wedding," Sam said.

"It was just funny when that came out, obviously dahil sa post ni Cat na wala namang sinabi about the wedding but there's somebody na nag-post na oh si Mrs. Catriona Gray Milby ang mag-co-co-host ng Miss Universe. So they connected and they thought na kasal na kami which is not true. Hindi pa kami kasal. Assumptions lang ng mga tao," he added.

Sam also said they are already discussing where they would like to settle as a married couple.

"We're thinking kung saan. It's important yung safety, education system. Let's say Australia or Canada," he said.

A decade since their first onscreen project in “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala,” Sam and Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo will be paired again in the riveting horror-drama thriller film “The Diary of Mrs. Winters.”

Also making a comeback is the box-office director for the horror genre, Rahyan Carlos, an esteemed director, scriptwriter, and the only accredited teacher of the Chubbuck Technique in the Philippines.

The film is written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast, Ricky Lee together with Rahyan.

Rahyan is working with Judy Ann for the first time, and he promised to deliver a terrifying yet dramatic cinema experience that would certainly put the audience at the edge of their seats while also flexing the cast members’ acting prowess.

Produced by AMP Studios Canada and HappyKarga Films, the film is set to be shot in Canada and in the Philippines.

