Friendzone? Kris Aquino clarifies relationship with Mark Leviste

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino clarified what's going on between her and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In Mark's Instagram post, Kris commented the real score between them.

“I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP,” Kris wrote.

Mark flew to US to spend Valentine’s Day and mark the birthday of actress Kris Aquino.

Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day.???? It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart.???? Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!???? pic.twitter.com/eKn0EIE11u — Leviste•Mark Leviste (@markleviste) February 14, 2023

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way," he wrote on Instagram.

"Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!” he added.

“You are so beautiful," Mark told Kris in a video he shared on Instagram, where he is seen meeting the star in a car together with her youngest son Bimby.

"Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” he wrote in the caption with heart emojis.

Kris earlier posted on her Instagram account an art card with the same quote "Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.”

In the caption, Kris said: “I have a wonderful support system… but you need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday. For his effort I am GRATEFUL…”

