‘Happy Valentine’s to us!’: Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste spark dating rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Love is in the air as Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste flew to the US recently to spend Valentine’s Day and mark the birthday of actress Kris Aquino.

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way," he said.

"Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!” he wrote in a Twitter post earlier today.

The post showed a photo of him and Kris together, with the “Queen of all Media” wearing a shirt that says “Love.”

Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day.???? It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart.???? Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!???? pic.twitter.com/eKn0EIE11u — Leviste•Mark Leviste (@markleviste) February 14, 2023

“You are so beautiful," Mark told Kris in a video he shared on Instagram, where he is seen meeting the star in a car together with her youngest son Bimby.

"Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” he wrote in the caption with heart emojis.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted an art card with the same quote "Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.”

In the caption, Kris said: “I have a wonderful support system… but you need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday. For his effort I am GRATEFUL…”

Kris has been in the US for almost a year now for treatment of several autoimmune diseases.

