^

Entertainment

‘Happy Valentine’s to us!’: Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste spark dating rumors

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 10:25am
âHappy Valentineâs to us!â: Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste spark dating rumors
Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino
Mark Leviste via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Love is in the air as Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste flew to the US recently to spend Valentine’s Day and mark the birthday of actress Kris Aquino.

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way," he said. 

"Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!” he wrote in a Twitter post earlier today.

The post showed a photo of him and Kris together, with the “Queen of all Media” wearing a shirt that says “Love.”

“You are so beautiful," Mark told Kris in a video he shared on Instagram, where he is seen meeting the star in a car together with her youngest son Bimby.

"Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” he wrote in the caption with heart emojis.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted an art card with the same quote "Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.”

In the caption, Kris said: “I have a wonderful support system… but you need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday. For his effort I am GRATEFUL…”

Kris has been in the US for almost a year now for treatment of several autoimmune diseases. 

RELATED: Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actors AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica have finally confirmed that they are in a committed relationship following months...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
When it comes to bashing, Juan Karlos "JK" Labajo, the voice behind the hit song "Buwan," has been there and done t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Wilson posted on her Instagram Story yesterday, acknowledging the private messages she presumably got following Consunji's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Polish the Big Apple again': Lady Gaga's dad rants about New York no longer safe to live in

'Polish the Big Apple again': Lady Gaga's dad rants about New York no longer safe to live in

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Joseph "Joe" Germanotta, an entrepreneur, restaurant owner, and father of award-winning artist Lady Gaga, thinks his...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jason Momoa faces off with Vin Diesel in 'Fast X'

WATCH: Jason Momoa faces off with Vin Diesel in 'Fast X'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The "Aquaman" star rocks as Dante, a hunky dude with wavy tresses, out to exact blood for his lost childhood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi on first acting job, life after Miss Universe

Celeste Cortesi on first acting job, life after Miss Universe

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 11 hours ago
Celeste Cortesi shared that she would love to explore the world of showbiz after her first acting experience in Mars Ravelo’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gigi De Lana shares humble beginnings with band before success over pandemic

Gigi De Lana shares humble beginnings with band before success over pandemic

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Gigi De Lana and the Gigi Vibes band are among Pinoy artists that saw the potential of social media platforms to entertain...
Entertainment
fbtw
Valentine's gift for fans: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' extended

Valentine's gift for fans: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' extended

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Due to insistent public demand, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" has been extended, much to the delight of the fans and its viewers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with