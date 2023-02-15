Maymay Entrata pays tribute to her 'afam' 'Valentino'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata showed love to her "afam" boyfriend Aaron Haskell as she greeted her significant other a happy birthday on Valentine's Day.

In her Instagram account, Maymay posted a photo of her with Aaron.

"Wishing a happy birthday and Valentine's Day to the most handsome, humble, wise, and patient man I know," Maymay captioned the post.

"You have an amazing way of making me feel beautiful and cherished, even during tough and challenging moments. Your unwavering commitment to helping me heal and grow from past traumas is a testament to your deep love and devotion," she added.

The "Amakabogera" singer continued that her relationship with her foreign boyfriend is a true blessing from above.

"I'm grateful for your steadfast support and respect for all that I do, and your love for me is a true reflection of God's love," she said.

"Thank God for blessing me through you. Our journey together in faith is a beautiful blessing, and experiencing true love, peace, and joy with you is more precious than any material wealth. Thank you for being my partner, and true love," she added.

It can be recalled that Maymay went public with her relationship to Aaron on Valentine's Day 2022 by posting a photo of them on Instagram and captioning it with "Valentino."

