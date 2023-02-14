AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Actors AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica have finally confirmed that they are in a committed relationship following months of rumored speculation.

In a post on her Instagram account, AJ published a photo of her holding hands with Aljur on a beach.

"I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally," AJ wrote in the caption, ending it with a heart emoji.

Aljur himself reciprocated the expression of emotion by commenting a heart emoji on the post; he too posted a photo with AJ on his Instagram account, this time, beside a motorcycle.

Nearly a year ago, AJ assured fans that she and Aljur were not yet in a romantic relationship, though a few months later, such rumors were fueled when the VivaMax actress posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a video call between her and Aljur.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz then reported in November 2022 that AJ had given birth to her child with Aljur, despite AJ's own father denying in August that his daughter was pregnant.

“Bahala na sila kung ano ang paniniwalaan nila, kasi the more you explain or defend yourself, lalo ka nilang aatakihin,” AJ initially said when pregnancy rumors first circulated.

