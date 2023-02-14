^

Entertainment

AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 4:14pm
AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship
Actors Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval
Haiyan Hotel and Resort via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actors AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica have finally confirmed that they are in a committed relationship following months of rumored speculation.

In a post on her Instagram account, AJ published a photo of her holding hands with Aljur on a beach.

"I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally," AJ wrote in the caption, ending it with a heart emoji.

Aljur himself reciprocated the expression of emotion by commenting a heart emoji on the post; he too posted a photo with AJ on his Instagram account, this time, beside a motorcycle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

Nearly a year ago, AJ assured fans that she and Aljur were not yet in a romantic relationship, though a few months later, such rumors were fueled when the VivaMax actress posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a video call between her and Aljur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aljur Abrenica (@ajabrenica)

Talent manager Ogie Diaz then reported in November 2022 that AJ had given birth to her child with Aljur, despite AJ's own father denying in August that his daughter was pregnant.

“Bahala na sila kung ano ang paniniwalaan nila, kasi the more you explain or defend yourself, lalo ka nilang aatakihin,” AJ initially said when pregnancy rumors first circulated.

RELATED: AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

AJ RAVAL

ALJUR ABRENICA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Wilson posted on her Instagram Story yesterday, acknowledging the private messages she presumably got following Consunji's...
Entertainment
fbtw
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 6 hours ago
When it comes to bashing, Juan Karlos "JK" Labajo, the voice behind the hit song "Buwan," has been there and done t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX

Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Actor Marlo Mortel is serious about anxiety and mental health that is why he took up a certificate course on Neuroscience...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

By Kristofer Purnell | 54 minutes ago
Filmmakers and "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" co-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac talked about the evolution of love and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The jet-setting fashionista flooded her Instagram Stories today with her birthday "salubong" celebration at a posh hotel in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Kris Aquino posted her signature lengthy Instagram updates today as she celebrates her birthday and recuperates from her illness...
Entertainment
fbtw
Every day is Valentine&rsquo;s Day? Celebs share their thoughts

Every day is Valentine’s Day? Celebs share their thoughts

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The Philippine STAR asked these celebrities if they believe in the love mantra, “Every day is Valentine’s Da...
Entertainment
fbtw
NNC hopes Knowledge Channel&rsquo;s I Love You 1000 becomes trending show

NNC hopes Knowledge Channel’s I Love You 1000 becomes trending show

By Kane Errol Choa | 16 hours ago
National Nutrition Council executive director and assistant secretary Azucena Dayanghirang hopes that the new educational...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with