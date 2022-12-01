^

Entertainment

AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 9:14pm
AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica
Actress AJ Raval in an Instagram post on November 29, 2022
AJ Raval via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy actress posted a photo of her on social media.

In her Instagram account, AJ posted photos of her with the staff of a cleaning company. 

"Taking care of yourself means taking care of your environment," AJ captioned the post. 

She, however, doesn't have a statement contradicting Ogie's report. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

Ogie revealed recently that he has a reliable source claiming that AJ gave birth to her child in a simple hospital in Pasig City last November 18 or 19.  

“Nanganak na si AJ Raval noong November 18 or 19 diyan sa isang payak na hospital sa Pasig,” Ogie said. 

The veteran showbiz reporter added that Aljur was waiting outside while AJ was giving birth to their child in her own hospital room. 

“Sinabi na nanganak sa isang payak na ospital sa Pasig itong si AJ na noong idinating doon ay nakatakip ang mukha. Pero hindi siya do'n sa delivery room nag-deliver at ni-room-in na lang. Ibig sabihin kung saan siyang room doon na lang ginawa ang delivery,” Ogie said.  

“Habang si Aljur Abrenica daw ay nandoon sa labas ng madaling araw noong November 19, nasa loob siya ng sasakyan hanggang sa eventually nalaman ng ating source na si Aljur nga kasi tinanggal ang facemask,” he added.   

RELATEDAJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

AJ RAVAL

ALJUR ABRENICA

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica &mdash; Ogie Diaz

AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval gave birth to her child with Aljur Abrenica, talent manager Ogie Diaz reported. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'
Exclusive

Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon tested positive for Dengue and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), among others.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi
Exclusive

'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto admitted that he’s not rushing things with his relationship with Cassy Legaspi.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino remembers her father Ninoy Aquino as he supposed to celebrate his 90th birt...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Social media personality Xander Ford wanted to meet Kathryn Bernardo to ask for her forgiveness personally years after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 minute ago
P-Pop group 1st.One debuted atop the Billboard Hot Trending Shongs chart with their hit song "Shout Out." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben most-streamed Filipino artists on Spotify for 2022

Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben most-streamed Filipino artists on Spotify for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 minutes ago
Pop singer Zack Tabudlo and folk-pop band Ben&Ben were the most-streamed Filipino artists in the Philippines, according to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny most-streamed artists on Spotify for 2022

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny most-streamed artists on Spotify for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 minutes ago
Music streaming platform Spotify released its Wrapped 2022 campaign, detailing the most-streamed artists, songs, and podcasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 trailer

WATCH: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 36 minutes ago
Netflix has released the full trailer for the upcoming third season of "Emily in Paris" starring Lily Collins.
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?
Exclusive

Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Actor Diether Ocampo said he’s ready to reunite for a project with former love team partner Claudine Barretto.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with