AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

Actress AJ Raval in an Instagram post on November 29, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy actress posted a photo of her on social media.

In her Instagram account, AJ posted photos of her with the staff of a cleaning company.

"Taking care of yourself means taking care of your environment," AJ captioned the post.

She, however, doesn't have a statement contradicting Ogie's report.

Ogie revealed recently that he has a reliable source claiming that AJ gave birth to her child in a simple hospital in Pasig City last November 18 or 19.

“Nanganak na si AJ Raval noong November 18 or 19 diyan sa isang payak na hospital sa Pasig,” Ogie said.

The veteran showbiz reporter added that Aljur was waiting outside while AJ was giving birth to their child in her own hospital room.

“Sinabi na nanganak sa isang payak na ospital sa Pasig itong si AJ na noong idinating doon ay nakatakip ang mukha. Pero hindi siya do'n sa delivery room nag-deliver at ni-room-in na lang. Ibig sabihin kung saan siyang room doon na lang ginawa ang delivery,” Ogie said.

“Habang si Aljur Abrenica daw ay nandoon sa labas ng madaling araw noong November 19, nasa loob siya ng sasakyan hanggang sa eventually nalaman ng ating source na si Aljur nga kasi tinanggal ang facemask,” he added.

RELATED: AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz