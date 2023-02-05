^

Entertainment

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards: Beyonce, Adele lead nominations

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 12:28pm
Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards: Beyonce, Adele lead nominations
Composite image of singers Adele and Beyonce
Instagram / Adele, AFP / Robyn Beck

NEW YORK, United States — Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

Album of the Year 

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA 

"Easy on Me," Adele 

"Break My Soul," Beyonce 

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius 

"Woman," Doja Cat 

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy 

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar 

"About Damn Time," Lizzo 

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" -- Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle) 

"About Damn Time" -- Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) 

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) -- Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" -- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) 

"Bad Habit" -- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) 

"Break My Soul" -- Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce) 

"Easy On Me" -- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) 

"God Did" -- Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) 

"The Heart Part 5" -- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) 

"Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) 

Best New Artist

Anitta 

Omar Apollo 

DOMi & JD Beck 

Samara Joy 

Latto 

Maneskin 

Muni Long 

Tobe Nwigwe 

Molly Tuttle 

Wet Leg 

Best Music Video

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Yet to Come," BTS

"Woman," Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"All Too Well (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home The Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry," Pusha T

Best Rock Album 

"Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello & The Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Dance / Electronica Album 

"Renaissance," Beyonce 

"Fragments," Bonobo 

"Diplo," Diplo 

"The Last Goodbye," Odesza 

"Surrender," Rufus du Sol

Best Global Music Album

"Shuruaat" -- Berklee Indian Ensemble 

"Love, Damini" -- Burna Boy 

"Queen Of Sheba" -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf 

"Between Us... (Live)" -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago 

"Sakura" -- Masa Takumi 

Artists with Most Nominations

Beyonce - 9

Kendrick Lamar - 8

Adele - 7

Brandi Carlile - 7

Harry Styles - 6

Mary J. Blige - 6

DJ Khaled - 6

Future - 6

RELATED: Beyonce-Adele rematch set to dominate 2023 Grammys

ADELE

BEYONCE

GRAMMYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude &mdash; for now

Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude — for now

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has no other Valentine's Day plans this year but to be at home, although she isn't permanently...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

By Jan Milo Severo | January 12, 2023 - 1:04pm
ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
On the second part of his interview in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" today, the actor-comedian has confirmed the rumor and speculation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Can Beyonce finally take home the top Grammy?

Can Beyonce finally take home the top Grammy?

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
The 41-year-old has the most chances at Grammy gold with nine nominations, following the release of "Renaissance," her rich,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
TV host Willie Revillame aired his sentiments regarding the reported break of several shows of ALLTV during the live episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
Compa&ntilde;ero y Compa&ntilde;era spirit back on air with CIA with BA

Compañero y Compañera spirit back on air with CIA with BA

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Caption: Senators Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano continue the proud legacy of Compañero y Compañera, the popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Reese, Ashton&rsquo;s rom-com comeback tackles love in middle age

Reese, Ashton’s rom-com comeback tackles love in middle age

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The veteran writer behind the hit romantic-comedies Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has taken the leap...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arman Ferrer gives Valentine&rsquo;s Day Another Chance &nbsp;

Arman Ferrer gives Valentine’s Day Another Chance  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Following last year’s Triple Threat’s All of Me music event that showcased his journey as a musician...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with