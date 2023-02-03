Vice Ganda, Karylle are 'OK' following 'It's Showtime' hosting mess

"It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda (right) and Karylle (left) clear the air on the February 3, 2023 episode of the noontime show over their trending hosting issues.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda stressed that he and his "It's Showtime" co-host Karylle are okay a day after they both went viral for their hosting interactions on the noontime show.

He shared today that Karylle, who also figures in an unlikely pairing with him called ViceRylle, was not offended by the incident.

"Story time! Magkakasama kami ni K at Tyang (Amy Perez) and Anne sa dressing room. Di daw sya naoffend when I asked her. But I still apologized. So to simplify WE ARE OK," read the host's tweet.

The brouhaha started yesterday when fans of the show had a discussion over what they deemed were the "unfair" treatment of the show and some of its hosts, including Vice Ganda, of Karylle.

Some fans said that Karylle, one of the show's original hosts, were disrespected by way of how they talked to her. Some also noted how the actress-host has fewer airtime than the newer hosts.

Karylle has not yet posted on Twitter regarding this incident.

But the hosts jested about the "rift" on today's episode, even joking that they should do and look their best for today's episode because there will be a lot who will watch their show and that they're trending on Twitter.

"Galingan natin. Ang daming manonood sa atin ngayon," Vice Ganda was seen saying in a clip.

"Mamaya magbi-video kami ni Karylle. Magsasabunutan kami. Gusto nila 'yun," he added.

"Magsti-stretching muna. Oo," Karylle chimed in.

"'Yun ang bet nila. 'Yung magka-away tayo kunyari. Tapos maraming magla-like para involved sila. Yes, trending din siya. Nakuha niya ang gusto niya. Ikaw talaga kuya," Vice said.

