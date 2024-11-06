^

Lookout Bulletin: DOJ signs immigration alert for OVP officials

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 8:09pm
Lookout Bulletin: DOJ signs immigration alert for OVP officials
Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla arrives at the Department of Justice office in Manila for a press conference on March 14, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has signed an immigration lookout bulletin against seven officials from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) over the alleged misuse of government funds.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed this in an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday, November 6, noting that the lookout bulletin was issued following a request from the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

Clavano said the lookout bulletin had already been forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration for implementation.

“This will allow the Bureau of Immigration to monitor the travel of the seven OVP officials,” Clavano told reporters.

The following OVP officials are placed under the ILBO:

  • Zuleika Lopez — OVP chief of staff
  • Lemuel Ortonio — assistant chief of staff and Bids and Awards Committee chair, OVP
  • Rosalynne Sanchez — administrative and financial service director, OVP
  • Gina Acosta — special disbursing officer, OVP
  • Julieta Villadelrey — chief accountant, OVP
  • Sunshine Charry Fajarda — dormer Education assistant secretary
  • Edward Fajarda — Department of Education special disbursing officer, now with the OVP

A lookout bulletin is a directive to immigration authorities to monitor individuals who are subjects of ongoing investigations or legal cases, preventing them from leaving without authorization.

It differs from a hold departure order, which is a court-issued directive barring an individual from leaving the country.

This request from the House panel followed the officials’ non-appearance in a House probe into the alleged misuse of confidential and intelligence funds by the OVP and the Department of Education.

The investigation by the House committee originated from a privilege speech by Rep. Rolando Valeriano (Manila 2nd District), who accused Vice President Sara Duterte of fund mismanagement in the OVP based on findings by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The COA disallowed over P73 million of the P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the OVP in 2022, amounting to nearly 60% of the total.

State auditors also reported that the amount was spent within just 11 days, from Dec. 21 to 31, 2022, averaging over P11 million per day.

In its Notice of Disallowance, the COA ordered Duterte, along with Acosta and Villadelrey as accountable officials, to return the disallowed P73 million to the government.

RELATED: OVP spent P16 million in confidential funds on 34 safehouses in 2022 — COA

