Dolly de Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' triumphant at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 2:49pm
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness. The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.
MANILA, Philippines — Palme d'Or 2022 victor "Triangle of Sadness" starring Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was the big winner at the 58th Guldbagge Awards, the Swedish equivalent of the Academy Awards.

The Guldbagge Awards honors the best Swedish films annually and winners are given statuettes called Guldbaggens, which depict a rose chafer.

"Triangle of Sadness" won Best Picture while its director Ruben Östlund, who hails from Sweden, took home Best Director.

De Leon, whose performance in the film received critical acclaim and has been receiving nominations from prestigious organizations such as the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, won in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The actress beat Marika Lindström from “Burn All my Letters," Liv Mjönes from “Tack for the Last Time," and Carla Seh from “Stammisar” for the award.

The win adds to her growing list of achievements thanks to her portrayal of toilet manager-turned-captain Abigail, which include honors from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the North Dakota Film Society, the Middleburg Film Festival, and a runner-up finish by the National Society of Film Critics.

Such an honor also pushes her chances of being nominated at the Academy Awards, which would be a historic feat as no Filipina actress has been nominated at the Oscars — however, she faces stiff competition in the likes of Angela Bassett, Jaime Lee Curtis, and Kerry Condon.

"Triangle of Sadness" also won Best Supporting Actor for De Leon's co-star Zlatko Buric, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair, and was up for Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and the Audience Award.

