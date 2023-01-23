^

'Kapamilya, Kapuso together': ABS, GMA collaborate to produce Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap 'Unbreak My Heart' series

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 12:43pm
'Kapamilya, Kapuso together': ABS, GMA collaborate to produce Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap 'Unbreak My Heart' series
GMA-7 and ABS-CBN together with streaming platform VIU will produce "Unbreak My Heart," a romantic-comedy series to be shot in Switzerland and stars (from left) Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — In what is seen as an unprecedented move by long-time competitors, ABS-CBN and GMA-7, the two networks together with streaming platform Viu, will produce the reunion series of Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap titled "Unbreak My Heart" to be shot in Switzerland. 

Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia will also star in the anticipated show scheduled to air on GMA-7 and stream in 15 territories on VIU this year. 

The announcement was made today all over the two network's social media platforms. 

“It’s a first for Philippine TV and I’m sure it’s the audience that will be the winners in this collaboration. We’re very excited to be working with ABS-CBN on TV for the first time,” said GMA Senior Vice-President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Groups Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes at the story conference today.

“This is a milestone in the industry. We're thankful for this opportunity and we're very happy to work with GMA to serve our audiences. We unite as one team. We never imagined that this was going to happen,” said ABS-CBN Chief Operations Officer Cory Vidanes.

It is a welcome development for both stations, which also have their respective talent agencies where the four stars are signed with. 

Richard and Gabbi are identified with GMA-7, while Jodi and Joshua are ABS-CBN talents. 

Prior to his projects in GMA-7, Richard shot to stardom when he became the leading man of Jodi in their 2012 romantic-comedy series "Be Careful With My Heart," which aired for two years. 

It will be the first time for Gabbi and Joshua to star in a series together. 

'Basta ako, single ako': Joshua Garcia declines to talk about Bella Racelis

