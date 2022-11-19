^

'Basta ako, single ako': Joshua Garcia declines to talk about Bella Racelis

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 10:36am
'Basta ako, single ako': Joshua Garcia declines to talk about Bella Racelis
Photo lifted from Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia's Instagram account.
Joshua Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia clarified that he's still single amid romance rumors with fashion vlogger Bella Racelis. 

In his interview with Ogie Diaz, Joshua said that he is single, which is why he did not have a "partner" when he and his celebrity friends were vacationing in Japan recently.

He also declined to talk about Bella. 

“Huwag na natin pag-usapan 'yan. Basta ako, single ako. Nag-iisa ako, 'di ba? Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan e,” he said.

WATCH: Joshua Garcia spills the beans on his dating status on Ogie Diaz's show

The "Darna" actor admitted that he felt envious of his friends who went with him to Japan including Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde, Robi Domingo and Maqui Pineda.

His friends are all in relationship: Kathryn and Daniel have been together for 11 years and counting, Zanjoe and Ria admitted to dating a few days before their Japan trip, and Robi proposed to Maiqui after four years of dating during their trip. 

“Nandoon 'yung inggit. Pero sa akin na lang 'yun. May mga time na masarap sana may kayakap ka dito pero kasi kasama ko mga kaibigan ko,” he said.

“'Di kasi sila 'yung parang PDA na nagyayakapan or kung ano sa kalsada. As one kasi kami, so parang 'di ko naramdaman na naiwan ako dun,” he added. 

Joshua said that he enjoyed walking in the streets of Japan alone as he went shopping. 

“At saka 'pag may mga times na naglalakad ako mag-isa, na-e-enjoy ko 'yun kasi nasa Japan ako. Ang dami kong nakikita. Ang daming mga buildings. Nakakalakad kami sa kalsada,” he said. 

Last September, one of the actor's post fueled speculations of romantic relations between him and Bella.

Joshua posted a video that featured a compilation of photos of Bella taken by him on his separate Instagram photography account. 

He only captioned the post with the brand of camera he used. 

Romantic rumors between the two began last August when fans noticed Joshua commented on Bella's Instagram post. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATED: Joshua Garcia's post fuels romance rumors with vlogger Bella Racelis

