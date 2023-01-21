Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming service Prime Video has acquired the worldwide rights to Kenneth Dagatan's "In My Mother's Skin," a Filipino horror movie that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

"In My Mother's Skin" is a part of this year's Sundance Midnight Section and its only non-English entry; the sole Filipino film at Sundance 2023 is also the first from the festival to be picked up by a streamer.

Dagatan, who also wrote the screenplay of his sophomore outing, was present at the festival for his film's premiere. His debut film "Ma" was actually the first original film on another streaming platform iWant.

“I’m excited that 'In My Mother's Skin' has been recognized at such an important festival like Sundance, and will now also have the chance to be watched by a global audience on Prime Video," said Dagatan in a statement. "I hope this opens doors for more Filipino content to be watched by the rest of the world."

Starring in the movie set during the end of World War II are Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, James Mavie Estrella and Angeli Bayani.

The film follows a young girl named Tala (Napuli) who lives with her younger brother, her sickly mother, and her father who mysteriously leaves once again to barter for his family's freedom with the Japanese forces.

The health of Tala's mother Ligaya (Gonzales) begins to deteriorate so the young girl seeks the help of a fairy (Curtis-Smith) to protect her; Ligaya is relieved by a magical insect provided by the fairy, but disastrous consquences begin to emerge.

“We’re proud to support Kenneth and to be the home for the best Filipino storytellers across all genres," said Amazon Studio APAC’s Head of Originals Erika North. “'In My Mother’s Skin' is a uniquely Filipino story and a highly elevated horror film, we are delighted to bring this movie to Prime Video members worldwide.”

Prime Video is targetting a worldwide release for "In My Mother's Skin" around the tail-end of 2023.

Other highly-anticipated films premiering this year at Sundance 2023 are "Fair Play," "Magazine Dreams," "Shortcomings," "Sometimes I Think About Dying," "Cassandro," "Eileen," "Fairyland," "Run Rabbit Run," and "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," the latter receiving a standing ovation.

Netflix followed Prime Video's suit by acquiring the rights for "Run Rabbit Run" as well as "The Deepest Breath" for several territories excluding the Philippines.

