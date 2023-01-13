WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

MANDAUE, Philippines — Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer of its first-ever Filipino original movie "Ten Little Mistresses," premiering on February 15.

The teaser for the film, which is also known as "Sampung Mga Kerida," starts with clips of Eugene Domingo's character and her team of housemaids cleaning up the house of widowed billionaire Don Valentin Esposo, played by John Arcilla.

The narration describes Valentin's 10 mistresses.

"Magaganda, gold digger, gold wearer, bongga, manghuhula, millennial, Gen Z, Gen X, boomer, doktor, dinoktor, beauty queen, influencer, kabogera — basta lahat nasa iisang party lang!" goes the narration. "Ngunit hindi lahat ng pagtatagpo ay may happy ending."

The teaser ends with the foreshadowing of Don Valentin's death and the ensuing chaos among the mistresses, as summarized by the final narration. "Ang kuwentong ito ay base sa haka-haka lamang ng mga marites (slang for gossipmongers)."

Joining Domingo and Arcilla in the cast are Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, Donna Cariaga and Christian Bables.

In fusing comedy, mystery, drama and the Philippines' affinity for having mistresses in its entertainment content, direcor Jun Robles Lana hopes his new film becomes the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.”

