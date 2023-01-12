Remastered 'Titanic' to premiere in Philippine theaters this February

Director James Cameron (right) on the set of "Titanic" with lead stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

MANDAUE, Philippines — A remastered version of James Cameron's "Titanic" will be hitting Philippine theaters this February 2023 in commemoration of the blockbuster's 25th anniversary.

This new version of "Titanic" will arrive in cinemas nationwide on February 8 (February 10 overseas, as a Valentines release), with the most significant update being a 3D 4K hi-definition resolution and high-frame rate applied to the film.

"Titanic" is a fictional retelling of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the eponymous ship deemed "unsinkable," primarily told from the point of view of star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The release of a remastered "Titanic" comes a few months after Cameron did the same for his other blockbuster hit "Avatar" as a way of promoting its sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water."

As a result, "Avatar" extended its box office gross to $2.9 billion (P160 billion); at the moment "Titanic" sits at $2.19 billion (P12 billion), with "Avengers: Endgame" at $2.97 billion (P164 billion) sandwiched in between Cameron's films.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is already up to $1.7 billion (P94 billion) a month after its release, currently making it the seventh-highest grossing film of all time, and is being touted as a contender for the 2023 awards circuit.

In 1998, "Titanic" was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11 including Best Picture and Best Director for Cameron, a joint-record for most Oscar nominations and wins.

Meanwhile in 2010, "Avatar" was up for nine Academy Awards and only won three — Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

