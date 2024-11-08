^

Barba finds his groove as Pirates escape Bombers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 3:59pm
John Barban top-scored for the Pirates with 20 points.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - SSC-R vs UPHSD

2:30 p.m. - AU vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University’s John Barba gave up his starting job to come off the bench to have a clearer and better shot at contributing to the team.

Good thing LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan relented to it as Barba rediscovered his groove and came through with another strong performance in lifting the Pirates to an 82-80 win over the Jose Rizal University Bombers, which kept them back in the magic four in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The sweet-shooting Barba dropped 20 points on JRU on this one, which came on the heels of another 20-point effort in a 93-85 victory over San Sebastian last Tuesday that ended a mini personal slump.

It also gave LPU its eighth win in as many defeats that kept it well entrenched in the top four.

It could strengthen its chances of claiming a seat if it could hurdle Emilio Aguinaldo College Tuesday and College of St. Benilde next week.

“He asked for it, mas makikita daw niya depensa pag off the bench siya. I trust my players so I let him be,” said Malabanan referring to Barba.

Also having another clutch performance was Renz Villegas, who scattered 18 points after erupting for 25 last time.

“Nagdagdag kami ng effort para mas lumaki pa chances namin maka Final Four,” said the 22-year-old Villegas.

The Bombers fell to 4-12.

The scores:

LPU 82 – Barba 20, Villegas 18, Montaño 18, Peñafiel 10, Cunanan 4, Aviles 4, Versoza 4, Guadaña 3, Daileg 1, Moralejo 0, Panelo 0.

JRU 80 – Guiab 27, De Jesus 14, Pangilinan 10, Barrera 9, Raymundo 8, Sarmiento 4, Argente 3, Ferrer 3, Bernardo 2, Mosqueda 0, De Leon 0, Lozano 0, Panapanaan 0, Samontanes 0.

Quarterscores: 23-21; 47-38; 64-61; 82-80.

