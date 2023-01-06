'They are blessed differently': Kim Atienza reacts to Donnalyn Bartolome's 'back-to-work' comment

In this file photo, Kim Atienza shares a moment with Philstar.com to talk about the satirical International State College of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Kim Atienza reacted to the statement of controversial content creator Donnalyn Bartolome on being grateful for having work.

In his Facebook account, Kim shared Donnalyn’s post, saying not everyone is blessed to have a job they enjoy. This may be the case, but Atienza said everyone is "blessed differently."

“To do something you enjoy and get paid for it is a blessing. Some are not blessed this way despite the fact that they try so hard to find work they enjoy. They are blessed differently naman. A good wife? Beautiful kids? Good health? Iba iba ang blessings. Iba't iba din ang diskarte sa iba't ibang break sa buhay. Just my 2 centavos. Back to you guys,” Kim said.

He, however, clarified that his post is not meant to "put down" the popular content creator.

“Good morning FB fam! This post is not meant to put down Donnalyn in any way. She is coming from a good place. The post just hit a raw nerve on the majority of the working public. Mabait si Donnalyn,” he said.

Donnalyn found herself at the receiving end of criticism once again after she posted on social media her sentiments about returning to work after the holiday season.

She asked why there are some people who are sad about going back to work.

“Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? Diba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya? Trip ko pa nga may work ng January 1 dahil superstition ko may work ako buong taon pag ganun,” she said.

“Dapat grateful kasi may work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet. Anyway, this is just a reminder that having a job is a blessing bessss change mindset, it’s 2023!!” she added.

RELATED: 'Dapat hiwalay Facebook': Donnalyn Bartolome criticized anew over back-to-work comment

