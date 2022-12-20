^

First Filipino Prime Video original film 'Ten Little Mistresses' releases first-look photos, premiere date

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 4:20pm
A behind-the-scenes image of Prime Video's "Ten Little Mistresses"
Prime Video / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Video just released first-look images for "Ten Little Mistresses," the streaming platform's first-ever Filipino original movie which premieres on February 15, 2023.

The film, which also goes by "Sampung Mga Kerida," is a murder-mystery comedy under the direction of Jun Robles Lana. It is about a widowed billionaire whose 10 mistresses squabble over to become his new legal wife.

But when the billionaire turns up dead — in a very "Knives Out" manner — the 10 mistresses are instantly suspects, and chaos ensues.

Starring in the film are Eugene Domingo, Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, Donna Cariaga, and John Arcilla.

In fusing comedy, mystery, drama, and the Philippines' affinity for having mistresses in its entertainment content, Lana hopes his new film becomes the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.”

"Ten Little Mistresses (Sampung Mga Kerida)" will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, including the Philippines.

