WATCH: Why John Arcilla wants to heal the greedy; what he looks for in a public servant

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — If John Arcilla would become a superhero, he wants to become a healer who heals all kinds of greed and corruption. His compassionate nature is also another reason why he wants his public servants to educate and give dignity to his people.

"I want to heal all kinds of sickness. I want to heal all kinds of greed. I want to heal all kinds of corruption. Gusto kong i-heal ang mga lost souls. Gusto kong ma-heal ang mga broken hearts so I want to be a healer," he shared during his guesting on Philstar.com's online show, "Slam Book."

The "Heneral Luna" star does not have a name yet for his superhero persona but he is certain that his superpower would be healing. 

The "Ang Probinsyano" main villain is a self-confessed introvert. His conscientious self is a far cry from his evil persona on TV as the scheming Hipolito. 

During the past few weeks leading to the elections today, he was seen in flash mobs and street theater in support of his chosen candidate. 

"Definitely God-fearing," he answered when asked about the qualities of a public servant he is looking for. "I mean genuinely God-fearing. Hindi corrupt and talagang public servant."

He added, "Gusto ko 'yung politician na magtitimpi at magtitiis. Hindi magnanakaw. Uunahin niya ang bayan, maglilingkod sa bayan at talagang tuturuan niyang maging matalino at bibigyan niya ng dignidad ang mga mamamayan na kanyang nasasakupan."   

RELATED: #Halalan2022: PPCRV lists down qualities of people to vote

