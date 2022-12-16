'Harry and Meghan,' 'Wednesday' mark new records for Netflix

^

Entertainment

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 11:42am
Composite image of "Wednesday" and "Harry and Meghan"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2022 is nearing its end, but original content by Netflix are giving the streaming platform new record-breaking numbers.

Despite not even being fully released yet, the documentary series "Harry and Meghan" featuring Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex logged the biggest debut for any Netflix documentary series.

Since its release last December 8 (until data was recorded on December 11), "Harry and Meghan" has logged 81.55 million viewing hours globally, which Netflix marked as “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week.”

The first three episodes of the documentary series saw the royal couple sharing revelations like their early days together leading to the proposal, Meghan receiving racist and death threats, and Harry having to wear disguises to avoid paparazzi.

The series' second part was dropped yesterday and saw the two discuss their departure from royal duties.

"Harry and Meghan" was only topped on the most-watched English-language series list by Tim Burton's "Wednesday," which was No. 1 globally for a third consecutive week after logging another 269 million hours viewed.

That number helped the viewing time of "Wednesday" surpass the one billion mark, at 341 million hours in its first week and 411 million hours in its second. This is a feat only completed within a month by "Squid Game" and the fourth season of "Stranger Things."

"Wednesday" also becomes the second-most popular English language series behind "Stranger Things 4," overtaking "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which took over a month to reach a billion hours viewed.

In the Philippines, "Wednesday" was also the most-watched series for a third straight week, holding off the likes of K-drama "Under the Queen's Umbrella" and the Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla starrer "2 Good 2 Be True." The Filipino drama was at the Top 10 for a whopping 31 weeks now.

"Wednesday" stars Jenna Ortega as the titular child of the Addams Family who becomes embroiled in a mystery at her school.

