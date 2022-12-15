Matet de Leon vows to never talk to Nora Aunor again because of 'tuyo wars'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Matet de Leon vowed that she will never talk to mom Nora Aunor again after the National Artist directly competed with Matet's "tuyo" business.

In her interview with Ogie Diaz, Matet said she talked to her mom before complaining about it publicly.

“Hindi ko na siya kakausapin ulit," Matet said.

"Kasi parang sa akin, ginawa ko na ang lahat," she added.

Matet said that Nora collaborated with her younger brother Kenneth and his girlfriend for their business.

“Ang alam ko, tinago nila sa akin because the girlfriend of my brother — both of them — kasama sila sa nagbuo nito,” she said.

“Kasama ko pa ‘yung girlfriend kasi lilipat sila malapit sa bahay namin… Tinitingnan ako sa mata nu'ng bagets nang parang walang nangyayari,” she added. “Bakit hindi niyo sinabi kung walang intensyong mang-asar?”

Nevertheless, Matet said she still respects her mom.

“Makakaasa pa rin naman siya ng respeto galing sa amin at katahimikan sa mga hindi dapat pag-usapan… Kaya lang, sana hindi na maulit ‘yung mga ganitong parang asaran,” she said. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

