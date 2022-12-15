^

Entertainment

WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 12:26pm
WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Sony Pictures Animation

MANILA, Philippines — Sony Pictures Animation dropped the first official full trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and the excitement could never be any higher.

The trailer begins with an older Miles Morales, still voiced by Shameik Moore, overlooking the city skyline when his isolation is quietly interrupted by his mother Rio, again voiced by Luna Lauren Velez.

Rio then talks about how she and her husband Jefferson (voiced again by Brian Tyree Henry) saw Miles grow up, her words played over select clips from 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

"Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me, make sure he never forgets where he came from," Rio continues. "[That] he never doubts he is loved, and he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn't belong."

Accompanying those are words are brand new clips of the film which sees Miles being tagged along by Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen into the wider multiverse, where dozens of Spider-People have converged.

These include the Jake Johnson-voiced Peter B. Parker from the previous film, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae's Spider-Woman; Isaac's character previously appeared in the comedic post-credits scene of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Clips of Miles being chased by numerous Spider-People and a showdown with Spider-Man cap off the exciting trailer.

Eagle-eyed "Spider-Man" fans will be quick to notice that the trailer, and hopefully the film as well, makes references to the friendly neighborhood web-slinger from the comics and video games.

Also starring in the film are Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown or Spider-Punk, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as new main villain the Spot.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two planned sequels to the Oscar-winning film, will come out in June 2023.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel drops teaser trailer

HAILEE STEINFELD

MILES MORALES

OSCAR ISAAC

PETER PARKER

SPIDER-MAN

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
How Alma Moreno helps son Vitto get through tough times

How Alma Moreno helps son Vitto get through tough times

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
As a mom, Alma Moreno offered her full support to her son, Vitto Marquez, who went through anxiety and depression over the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
YouTube unveiled its top trending lists for 2022, dominated in the Philippines by content creators and celebrities alike,...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica &mdash; Ogie Diaz

AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | November 29, 2022 - 3:51pm
Sexy actress AJ Raval gave birth to her child with Aljur Abrenica, talent manager Ogie Diaz reported. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The much-awaited “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'The Glory' trailer shows Song Hye-kyo set to challenge ex Song Joong-ki's drama
play

WATCH: 'The Glory' trailer shows Song Hye-kyo set to challenge ex Song Joong-ki's drama

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Streaming giant Netflix debuted today the trailer and key art for "The Glory," starring South Korean superstars Song...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 releases new single 'Nyebe' ahead of homecoming concert

SB19 releases new single 'Nyebe' ahead of homecoming concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
P-pop heavyweights SB19 are preparing for the tail-end of their "WYAT" tour with the release of the brand new single "Ny...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo admitted that she may fall in love with Ian Veneracion if he has no wife. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Pentatonix goes around the world in 7th Christmas album

Pentatonix goes around the world in 7th Christmas album

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Can the Christmas Season yield more surprises about Jose Mari Chan’s enduring Christmas in our Hearts?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with