Movies

                        
'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel drops teaser trailer

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 3:43pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel drops teaser trailer
The trailer sees an older Miles get a visit from Spider-Gwen, with Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld reprising her voice role from the original.
MANILA, Philippines — Time to put "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee on repeat again.



The sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated comic book film "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" has unveiled a new teaser tailer, hinting at the future of Marvel's growing multiverse.

   
   


The film was given its official title "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part 1)," indicating there will be more to see from Shameik Moore's Miles Morales as he grows further into his role as Spider-Man.



The trailer sees an older Miles get a visit from Spider-Gwen, with Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld reprising her voice role from the original, pressing the former to go out for some web-slinging.






Clips of Miles traversing to a different universe are then seen, coming into contact with Spider-Man 2099 voiced by Oscar Isaac (who appeared in the first film's post-credits scene in a bit mimicking a famous Spidey meme).



The three heroes will team up with new characters to face off against a new villain. Issa Rae is another casted actress in an unannounced role as of now.



Fans are already guessing the possibilities of merging universes and how the "Spider-Verse" films can play a part, especially given the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," not to mention Marvel's animated series "What If...?"



LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer



Add to that the inevitable introduction of Tom Hardy's Venom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and of Jared Leto's Morbius, whose film which arrives early next year unveiled an exclusive clip to go with the trailer.



"Spider-Man: Into The Verse" was a groundbreaking film with an innovative animation style that won Sony Pictures Animation its first ever Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019—breaking Disney's 11-year streak.



Fil-Am Steinfeld's career continues to grow as this return as Spider-Gwen already adds to her new MCU role of Kate Bishop in the "Hawkeye" series. She recently lent her voice for Vi in Netflix's "Arcane" and wrapped her titular role in AppleTV+'s "Dickinson."



"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part 1)" is slated for an October 2022 release, with Part 2 the year after.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

