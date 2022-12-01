^

Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 9:47am
Claudine Barretto and Diether Ocampo (center) with TV5 teleserye "Bakit Manipis Ang Ulap" co-stars Cesar Montano and Meg Imperial
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diether Ocampo said he’s ready to reunite for a project with former love team partner Claudine Barretto. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the Star Magic Christmas Party last weekend, Diether said it’s better to ask Claudine because he’s game when it happens. 

“Of course, why not?” he said. 

“That’s beyond our control. Ang magandang tanungin diyan si Claudine mismo,” he added. 

He also said that he wishes to reunite with The Hunks, including Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Carlos Agassi and Bernard Palanca. 

“Again, it’s a wishful thinking. Nasa kanila 'yan. Kami naman anytime, ready to go. 'Pag may aksyon, let’s go,” he said.  

For now, Diether said that he’s busy with teleserye “Iron Heart” with Richard Gutierrez. 

He said he’s happy with how Star Magic has evolved through the years. 

“Maraming nangyaring evolution. Being part of it is such an honor. 'Yung makita mong lumaki ng ganito 'yung Star Magic, hindi mo matatawaran, maraming natulungan, marami pang matutulungan,” he said.  

Two days ago, Claudine posted that she was to undergo a thigh surgery.

"On the way to the OR (operating room), guys! I'll keep you posted. Bye, everyone!" Claudine said in a short video uploaded on her Instagram account.

"Before Surgery. Thank you so much for all your prayers Palanggas," she said in the caption.

