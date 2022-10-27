Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Kris Aquino is getting better in Los Angeles because of her medical treatments.

In the latest episode of “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” on YouTube, Ogie said that the actress has gained weight and is now weighing 90 pounds or 41 kilograms.

Ogie's co-host Mama Loi recalled Kris' sister Ballsy's statement recently that her sister was not even 90 pounds.

"Tumataas. Parang dati kasi naalala natin ‘di ba, nu'ng sinabi ng ate niya na she’s not even 90 pounds. Eh ngayon, 90 pounds na siya. Wow!” Mama Loi said.

Ogie said that prayers are effective for Kris.

“Nakakabuti sa kanya. So si Kris ay kumbaga nagpapalakas, nagpapadagdag pa lalo ng timbang,” he said.

“Kaya jusko, napaka-effective po ng ating prayers. So continue praying for Kris’ recovery,” Ogie added.

Last September, Kris gave new updates regarding her health condition as she was then preparing for a round of chemotherapy.

Kris admitted she got close to giving up because of the pain.

"Fatigue and being forever bedridden; bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; inability to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone-deep pain in my spine, knees, and finger joints; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse," she said.

But what kept her going was thinking about how much her two sons Josh and Bimby needed her.

"Mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up," Kris said. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATED: Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids