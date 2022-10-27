^

Entertainment

Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 9:20am
Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US
This file photo shows television and social media personality Kris Aquino.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV, File

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Kris Aquino is getting better in Los Angeles because of her medical treatments. 

In the latest episode of “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” on YouTube, Ogie said that the actress has gained weight and is now weighing 90 pounds or 41 kilograms. 

Ogie's co-host Mama Loi recalled Kris' sister Ballsy's statement recently that her sister was not even 90 pounds. 

"Tumataas. Parang dati kasi naalala natin ‘di ba, nu'ng sinabi ng ate niya na she’s not even 90 pounds. Eh ngayon, 90 pounds na siya. Wow!” Mama Loi said. 

Ogie said that prayers are effective for Kris. 

“Nakakabuti sa kanya. So si Kris ay kumbaga nagpapalakas, nagpapadagdag pa lalo ng timbang,” he said.

“Kaya jusko, napaka-effective po ng ating prayers. So continue praying for Kris’ recovery,” Ogie added.

Last September, Kris gave new updates regarding her health condition as she was then preparing for a round of chemotherapy.

Kris admitted she got close to giving up because of the pain.

"Fatigue and being forever bedridden; bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; inability to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone-deep pain in my spine, knees, and finger joints; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse," she said. 

But what kept her going was thinking about how much her two sons Josh and Bimby needed her.

"Mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up," Kris said. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATED: Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids

KRIS AQUINO

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre&rsquo;s love advice: Don&rsquo;t look for it, don&rsquo;t give your all

Nadine Lustre’s love advice: Don’t look for it, don’t give your all

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
Nadine Lustre recently shared the real story behind how she ended up in Siargao over the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake admitted to breaking her ex-boyfriend, Skusta Clee's studio in a live video on October 23 as a response...
Entertainment
fbtw
After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Host Robi Domingo shared a meme that referred to the classic line of Carlo Aquino in "Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa" hours after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Angela Lansbury and other dear departed

Remembering Angela Lansbury and other dear departed

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
One of my unforgettable moments at the cinema was watching Angela Lansbury in that revelatory scene with Laurence Harvey in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

By Jan Milo Severo | 32 minutes ago
Kapuso actresses Camille Prats and Heart Evangelista bumped into each other as '90s kids as they reminisced their then youth-oriented...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi still couldn't believe that she has now a daughter with husband Jules Ledesma. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Thai-owned JKN Global Group has acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde is eager to see the Philippine entertainment industry be more recognized overseas after his new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with