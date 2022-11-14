^

Lisa Manoban beats own group Blackpink at MTV EMA 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 3:51pm
Lisa Manoban beats own group Blackpink at MTV EMA 2022
Korean girl group and YG Entertainment-managed BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink member Lisa Manoban beat her own group as the Best K-Pop act at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2022 held in PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. 

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the awards made Lisa win over Blackpink, BTS, Itzy, Seventeen and Twice. 

“I’m so honored to have won the EMA Best K-pop this year,” said Lisa in a video to accept the award.

Blackpink, meanwhile, won Best Metaverse Performance for “BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG.” 

“We are so grateful to have won the EMA Best Metaverse Performance this year,” said BLACKPINK’s Jennie in a video.

Related: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon gives advice for Blackpink Jennie, friends at Manila visit

Another Korean group, BTS, won the Biggest Fans award, beating Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and BLACKPINK.

Related: LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 winners

K-pop group Seventeen bagged Best Push and Best New awards.

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) won the Best Asia Act, beating The Philippines' Maymay Entrata.

RELATED: Korea's TXT beats Maymay Entrata at MTV EMA 2022

