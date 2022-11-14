^

Korea's TXT beats Maymay Entrata at MTV EMA 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 12:55pm
Korea's TXT beats Maymay Entrata at MTV EMA 2022
Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together
MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's Tomorrow X Together (TXT) beat Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2022 as the Best Asia Act.

MTV EMA announced on its official Twitter account that the Korean boyband won. 

"Congrats to Korea's @TXT_bighit, the 2022 #MTVEMA Best Asia Act!," it wrote. 

In a report by The STAR, Maymay said her nomination is a bonus for her career. 

“Being recognized as a music artist in the Philippines is a huge honor for me. Being recognized internationally is a bonus,” she said. 

“Hindi ko naman inasahan na aabot international 'yung song namin. As a newbie in the pop music genre, this is a big blessing for me.”

