Noel Bazaar is back to give back

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping, especially now that pandemic restrictions on social gatherings have been relaxed. Of course, we still need to practice caution more so when there are elderly or immunocompromised friends or family members present by masking up and washing or sanitizing hands regularly. A recent New York Times article suggested considering the oldest participant when planning any holiday get-togethers, which is sound advice.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the annual Noel Bazaar. Started in 2000 by Cut Unlimited, the event’s core and sole objective was to assist certain foundations in their charitable endeavors. That objective continues to this day with a portion of the proceeds raised earmarked for the GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inquirer Foundation and Noel P. Gozon Memorial Clinic.

After taking a break for two years, the well-loved Noel Bazaar is back and will be staged in three different venues, namely the Crystal Pavilion at Okada Manila, from Nov. 11 to 13, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; the Filinvest Tent Alabang, Nov. 18 to 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the World Trade Center, Nov. 25 to 27, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Nov. 28 to 30, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; ending back at Filinvest Tent Alabang, Dec. 16 to 18, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aside from free admission, bazaar goers at Okada will have access to an exclusive viewing deck of the hotel’s iconic attraction, The Fountain, which features artistically choreographed light and water shows from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith

For two decades, the event has been co-presented by GMA Network. Visitors get the chance to meet their favorite artists and buy or bid on some of the looks of their favorite Kapuso stars at the Celebrity Ukay-Ukay Booth, and Celebrity Auction special events scheduled at Okada Manila and the World Trade Center.

This year’s GMA Kapuso Foundation Ambassadors for Noel Bazaar Rhian Ramos, Jasmine Curtis, Max Collins, and Michelle Dee will be present at the opening ceremonies.

For the Kapuso Celebrity Ukay-Ukay, participating Kapuso stars, whose donated personal items will be up for grabs, include Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Rufa Mae Quinto, Christian Bautista, Patricia Tumulak, Mark Herras, and Manolo Pedrosa.

Counted among the News and Public Affairs personalities who are also donating pre-loved items are Jessica Soho, Arnold Clavio, Howie Severino, Pia Arcangel, Ivan Mayrina, Mariz Umali, Sandra Aguinaldo, Kara David, Susan Enriquez, Suzi Abrera, Mav Gonzales and Connie Sison.

Rhian Ramos

Some of them recently showed a few of the pre-loved items they are donating to the Celebrity Ukay-Ukay where 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Aside from the chance to stargaze and stock up on holiday presents, Noel Bazaar has long served as a venue to provide profitable and sustainable business for local hobbyists as well as micro-, small- and medium- scale entrepreneurs. Some of the now-notable brands that were warmly received at the annual event include Mary Grace Cafe, Aranaz, and Play & Display Furniture Shop.

Some of the items to look out for at the Noel Bazaar include novelty items, apparel, Christmas decor, home furnishings, body and beauty products, fashion accessories, shoes and bags.

The Noel Bazaar 2022 series is presented in partnership with GMA Network, among others. For details, e-mail at [email protected] or follow Noel Bazaar on Facebook, Viber, Instagram, or Twitter.