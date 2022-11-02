^

Debbie Garcia files 3 charges vs Barbie Imperial

Jan Milo Severo
November 2, 2022
Debbie Garcia files 3 charges vs Barbie Imperial
Debbie Garcia and Barbie Imperial
MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Debbie Garcia filed a slight physical injuries case against Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial after Barbie allegedly hurt Debbie in a Quezon City Bar recently.

Apart from the slight physical injuries case, the Viva starlet also filed grave oral defamation and grave slander by deed against Barbie. 

According to reports, the confrontation between the two happened in Tipsy Pig Gastropub in Quezon City last October 28. 

A CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage of the confrontation is now trending on social media. 

It can be recalled that Barbie got jealous of Debbie when she was still in a relationship with actor Diego Loyzaga. 

Diego and Debbie starred in the Vivamax film "The Wife." Diego and Barbie broke up in December 2021. 

'Till we meet again': Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo say goodbye to fellow Apo Hiking Society member Danny Javier

'Till we meet again': Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo say goodbye to fellow Apo Hiking Society member Danny Javier

WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death
WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 9 hours ago
The late singer-songwriter Danny Javier might have had an inkling that he was about to bid the world goodbye.
Entertainment
fbtw
