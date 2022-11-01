^

Entertainment

Jeric Gonzales sees a great deal of himself in Start-Up PH character

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2022 | 12:00am
Jeric Gonzales sees a great deal of himself in Start-Up PH character
Jeric, star of the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit 2020 South Korean drama series, on the genius computer engineer Dave: ‘(He is) a family-oriented man and loves his parents. Everything that he does is for his family (and wants) to give them a good life. He is also loyal to his friends.’ Clockwise, from top right photo: The actor is shown with leading lady Bea Alonzo and seen in scenes with Boy 2 Quizon and Royce Cabrera, as well as Lovely Rivero and Niño Muhlach.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeric Gonzales is pleased and proud to be part of Start-Up PH, the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit 2020 South Korean drama series. He ticks all the boxes of Nam Do-san’s Pinoy counterpart named Dave, the genius computer engineer and the “first love” of Dani (played by Bea Alonzo). Airing weeknights after Maria Clara at Ibarra, the Kapuso actor accompanies viewers in navigating the character’s struggles and triumphs.

“The feeling was overwhelming,” recalled Jeric the moment he was cast in Start-Up PH in a virtual interview with The Star. “I was excited and nervous at the same time, (thinking) if I could do it, but (the role) was a challenge. So, I’m thankful to have been chosen.”

Prior to this, Jeric had already established some level of familiarity with Dave because Start-Up, the original series, was among the Korean content he enjoyed watching during the lockdown.

“I discovered it during the pandemic because we were not doing anything,” said he. “I began by watching Crash Landing on You. After that, I got hooked. Then, I watched Goblin and Hotel de Luna and then, Start-Up. And I didn’t expect that I would be part of it. I already watched it before I learned that there would be an adaptation. I’m a K-drama fanatic.”

Sometimes when Jeric would watch a K-drama, the actor in him couldn’t help but imagine himself in the leading man’s shoes. “I had what if and, ‘Parang bagay din ako dito at parang kaya ko rin ito’ (I would tell myself that I seem to fit in the role and I can play it),” said he.

As an adaptation, Start-Up PH remains faithful to the source, said Jeric, but is peppered with Philippine flavor. “I based the portrayal of my character on the Korean actor, but while I was doing it, I also gave my own take on it,” said he, who described directors Dominic Zapata and Jerry Sineneng as “very strict in terms of nuances…we had lots of scenes that we needed to watch first, like the iconic scenes, para lang magkaroon ng konting idea kung paano po namin gagawin (for us to have an idea on how to execute the scenes).”

Playing Dave has allowed Jeric to discover more about the character he only got to know as a K-drama fan and Start-Up viewer.

“At first, I thought that our personalities were different and we didn’t share any similarities, but while I was doing it, natutuwa ako kasi nakikita ko sa kanya yung sarili ko (I was glad to see a part of me in him) as a family-oriented man,” said he. “He loves his parents. Everything that he does is for his family (and wants) to give them a good life. So, I’m also like that. I’m inspired (to work) because of my parents and siblings. He is also loyal to his friends, Wilson and Jefferson.  Walang iwanan parang ganun. Lastly, he is also a dreamer, being one, I think, is his best asset.” Given the actor’s rise to fame, Jeric can relate to the professional journey of Dave, who dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

In these pandemic-new normal times, Jeric is among the Sparkle talents who remain visible.

Viewers have followed his characters in Magkaagaw, Heartful Café and Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko presents Captain Barbie. He also released the single, Hihintayin Kita, the theme song of his drama film, Broken Blooms.

“As of now, wala pa naman po, but I’m looking forward (to my next show),” answered Jeric when asked about projects that will keep him busy after Start-Up PH. “Let’s wait, I’m sure after Start-Up, I will have a new show.”

While waiting for that to come his way, Jeric said that “right now, I’m continuing to go to the gym and then to refresh myself, ayun pa-pogi ulit for the next project parang ganun.”

Like his Start-Up PH co-star Yasmien Kurdi, Jeric is a GMA homegrown talent and a reality based artista search graduate. His success story is an inspiration to newbies, who are about to learn the ropes of doing show business, and aspirants, who wish to enter the entertainment world.

“No. 1 is professionalism,” shared Jeric his pieces of advice. “(Kapag) mahal mo talaga yung trabaho mo, hindi ka ma-la-late, prepared kang darating sa set (When you love your work, you won’t come late and you’re prepared on set). You know what you’re doing. You are very dedicated to what you’re doing and siyempre kasama na rin yung pagtitiyaga mo (Part of it, too, is to persevere). You’ll really go places. You’ll be able to achieve your goal. (And one more thing), pakikisama talaga sa mga taong nasa paligid mo (get along with people around you).”

These are also the secret ingredients for working actors like Jeric to stay long in this industry.

JERIC GONZALES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Amid a music comeback that saw her release two songs within a month, singer Sarah Geronimo has penned a sincere and apologetic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Not as scary as before': Viewers weigh in on 'KMJS Gabi ng Lagim X' special

'Not as scary as before': Viewers weigh in on 'KMJS Gabi ng Lagim X' special

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The "Gabi ng Lagim X" special of GMA-7's popular news magazine show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" trended online after viewers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actress-model Ivana Alawi expressed her enjoyment working with Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jameson Blake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry

'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Seasoned broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila finally shared their thoughts on their alleged rivalry. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Glitzy MassKarade Ball raises funds for Operation Smile

Glitzy MassKarade Ball raises funds for Operation Smile

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I flew to Bacolod on Friday, Oct. 21, for the first MassKara Festival in three years. Because of the COVID pandemic, it wasn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Bootleg Beatles says the Philippines is their favorite audience

The Bootleg Beatles says the Philippines is their favorite audience

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
World-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles revealed that the Philippines is their favorite audience. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Actress Karla Estrada denied rumors that her son Daniel Padilla and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo are now separated.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray supports MVP&rsquo;s digital health app

Catriona Gray supports MVP’s digital health app

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Beauty queen, host and youth advocate Catriona Gray recently hosted an afternoon when the first digital health app, MWell,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Contrary to the notion that it is easier for real-life celebrity couples to pull off kilig scenes and romantic moments on-cam,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It looks like Dominic Toretto's obsession with family has its roots. Internet users were quick to point this out when a meme...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with