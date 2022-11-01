Jeric Gonzales sees a great deal of himself in Start-Up PH character

Jeric, star of the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit 2020 South Korean drama series, on the genius computer engineer Dave: ‘(He is) a family-oriented man and loves his parents. Everything that he does is for his family (and wants) to give them a good life. He is also loyal to his friends.’ Clockwise, from top right photo: The actor is shown with leading lady Bea Alonzo and seen in scenes with Boy 2 Quizon and Royce Cabrera, as well as Lovely Rivero and Niño Muhlach.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeric Gonzales is pleased and proud to be part of Start-Up PH, the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit 2020 South Korean drama series. He ticks all the boxes of Nam Do-san’s Pinoy counterpart named Dave, the genius computer engineer and the “first love” of Dani (played by Bea Alonzo). Airing weeknights after Maria Clara at Ibarra, the Kapuso actor accompanies viewers in navigating the character’s struggles and triumphs.

“The feeling was overwhelming,” recalled Jeric the moment he was cast in Start-Up PH in a virtual interview with The Star. “I was excited and nervous at the same time, (thinking) if I could do it, but (the role) was a challenge. So, I’m thankful to have been chosen.”

Prior to this, Jeric had already established some level of familiarity with Dave because Start-Up, the original series, was among the Korean content he enjoyed watching during the lockdown.

“I discovered it during the pandemic because we were not doing anything,” said he. “I began by watching Crash Landing on You. After that, I got hooked. Then, I watched Goblin and Hotel de Luna and then, Start-Up. And I didn’t expect that I would be part of it. I already watched it before I learned that there would be an adaptation. I’m a K-drama fanatic.”

Sometimes when Jeric would watch a K-drama, the actor in him couldn’t help but imagine himself in the leading man’s shoes. “I had what if and, ‘Parang bagay din ako dito at parang kaya ko rin ito’ (I would tell myself that I seem to fit in the role and I can play it),” said he.

As an adaptation, Start-Up PH remains faithful to the source, said Jeric, but is peppered with Philippine flavor. “I based the portrayal of my character on the Korean actor, but while I was doing it, I also gave my own take on it,” said he, who described directors Dominic Zapata and Jerry Sineneng as “very strict in terms of nuances…we had lots of scenes that we needed to watch first, like the iconic scenes, para lang magkaroon ng konting idea kung paano po namin gagawin (for us to have an idea on how to execute the scenes).”

Playing Dave has allowed Jeric to discover more about the character he only got to know as a K-drama fan and Start-Up viewer.

“At first, I thought that our personalities were different and we didn’t share any similarities, but while I was doing it, natutuwa ako kasi nakikita ko sa kanya yung sarili ko (I was glad to see a part of me in him) as a family-oriented man,” said he. “He loves his parents. Everything that he does is for his family (and wants) to give them a good life. So, I’m also like that. I’m inspired (to work) because of my parents and siblings. He is also loyal to his friends, Wilson and Jefferson. Walang iwanan parang ganun. Lastly, he is also a dreamer, being one, I think, is his best asset.” Given the actor’s rise to fame, Jeric can relate to the professional journey of Dave, who dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

In these pandemic-new normal times, Jeric is among the Sparkle talents who remain visible.

Viewers have followed his characters in Magkaagaw, Heartful Café and Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko presents Captain Barbie. He also released the single, Hihintayin Kita, the theme song of his drama film, Broken Blooms.

“As of now, wala pa naman po, but I’m looking forward (to my next show),” answered Jeric when asked about projects that will keep him busy after Start-Up PH. “Let’s wait, I’m sure after Start-Up, I will have a new show.”

While waiting for that to come his way, Jeric said that “right now, I’m continuing to go to the gym and then to refresh myself, ayun pa-pogi ulit for the next project parang ganun.”

Like his Start-Up PH co-star Yasmien Kurdi, Jeric is a GMA homegrown talent and a reality based artista search graduate. His success story is an inspiration to newbies, who are about to learn the ropes of doing show business, and aspirants, who wish to enter the entertainment world.

“No. 1 is professionalism,” shared Jeric his pieces of advice. “(Kapag) mahal mo talaga yung trabaho mo, hindi ka ma-la-late, prepared kang darating sa set (When you love your work, you won’t come late and you’re prepared on set). You know what you’re doing. You are very dedicated to what you’re doing and siyempre kasama na rin yung pagtitiyaga mo (Part of it, too, is to persevere). You’ll really go places. You’ll be able to achieve your goal. (And one more thing), pakikisama talaga sa mga taong nasa paligid mo (get along with people around you).”

These are also the secret ingredients for working actors like Jeric to stay long in this industry.