Sarah Geronimo featured in New York Times Square billboard

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 12:43pm
Sarah Geronimo in a digital billboard in Times Square, New York
Sarah Geronimo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo added another feather to her cap as she was featured in a billboard in Times Square, New York. 

Sarah was seen on the massive digital billboard as part of Spotify's "Equal" campaign. 

In her Instagram account, Sarah posted yesterday the photo of her billboard, saying she's honored to be the ambassador of Equal in the Philippines. 

"Thank you so much @spotifyph for this opportunity!" Sarah wrote. 

"So honored to be EQUAL PH's ambassador for October. Keep streaming the Spotify EQUAL PH playlist, and let's continue to celebrate women, no matter the day," she added. 

Earlier this week, Sarah was one proud wife to husband Matteo Guidicelli who graduated from the Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course (VIPPC). He is the first celebrity reservist of the VIPPC.

Sarah was seen in the ceremony putting a pin to her husband's uniform. 

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course

