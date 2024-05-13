Eya Laure remains confident in UST amid Poyos injury

MANILA, Philippines – UST alumna Eya Laure kept her firm belief in the Golden Tigresses after Angge Poyos’ injury derailed their bid for the title in UAAP Season 86, now staring at a 0-1 deficit in their best-of-three series against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Familiar with the situation herself, as she also suffered an injury in Game 2 of UST’s previous finals appearance in UAAP Season 81, Laure expressed her trust in the tought España-based spikers.

“’Di ko alam yung sasabihin ko pero naiyak lang talaga ako nung nakita ko yun, ‘di ko alam kung ano yung mafefeel ko… parang nagflashback siya. Sabi ko kay Ate Sisi [Rondina] non na, parang nung Game 2 nung Season 81,” Laure said.

“Pero alam ko naman na ilalaban yun ng UST kasi hindi lang naman si Poyos ang dahilan kung bakit sila nasa finals ngayon. Nasa finals sila kasi teamwork ang ginawa nila at hindi biro yun na young team sila na nakarating sa finals agad.”

But Laure said she wasn’t one to crowd the young players after the tough loss in Game 1.

Knowing how it feels to lose in the biggest stage of collegiate volleyball, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers player said she is simply letting the UST players feel on their own.

“So as of now, ‘di ko muna sila kinakausap. Ibigay na natin yun sa UST coaches kasi alam na alam naman natin na kayang kaya nila i-handle yan,” she said.

Though Laure was able to return for a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Ateneo Blue Eagles back in Season 81, UST was unable to get the crown then.

Now with another chance at glory, Laure advised the current UST players to focus on the moment, rather than the bright lights of the finals. More than the title, Laure wants her juniors to play their own brand of volleyball on the biggest stage.

“I think, yun nga yung nasa paningin din namin, nasabi naman din ni Detdet [Pepito] na maagang binigay sakanila [yung challenge], pero kahit maaga na binigay sakanila, yun nga, yung iba sakanila, is wala pang exposure sa finals, kumbaga yung pressure kasi iba talaga pag finals ‘di ba? So young team, yakapin lang nila yung experience,” she said.

“I mean, wag na nila masyadong isipin yung kung nasan sila kasi the more na iisipin nila, baka the more na mapressure sila. And as a young team, kailangan mas more on hungry sila sa mga new experiences, absorb sila ng mga kung ano yung natutunan nila at that game.”

Time will only tell if the Golden Tigresses can once again lean on the ace rookie when Game 2 unfurls on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.