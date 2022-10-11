^

Entertainment

Wanted: Interpreter for Hipon Girl

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 11:54am
Wanted: Interpreter for Hipon Girl
Bb. Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol
BPCI / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Planet Philippines 2022 Herlene Nicole Budol is all set for the Miss Planet International finals next month.

Her team is now on the lookout for an interpreter that they will send with Hipon Girl to Uganda.

In a social media post, Nicole's manager, Wilbert Tolentino, informed all and sundry about this. The post read, "We are looking for a professional translator - from Filipino to English and vice versa - who is willing to fly to Kampala, Uganda for the upcoming Miss Planet International this November.

"An interpreter that can speak in front of a large audience and in front of the camera. That person will be the official interpreter of Herlene Hipon Budol to the pageant, with good compensation and all-travel expenses will be shouldered by us. 

"Credentials must be presented. Please email us through [email protected] with your contact number. For more info, you may follow me on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok via @sirwil75."

Pageant fans and supporters are excited over Hipon Girl's continuing pageant journey.

International delegates are expected to arrive for the registration on either November 5 or 6, in time for the sashing ceremony.

The 2022 Miss Planet International coronation night will take place in Kampala, Uganda on November 19. Reigning titleholder Monique Best of South Africa will crown her successor.

Miss Planet Philippines 2019 Krisia Nicole Apao Vargas won as 4th runner-up and became a part of the 2019 court. 

This year's winner gets to wear the new crown with an estimated value of US$ 250,000. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show

HERLENE NICOLE BUDOL

HIPON GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress revealed that she was already engaged to the father of her recently born baby on their YouTube vlog on Saturday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally broke her silence about the verbal attacks on her by veteran showbiz columnist Lolit S...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu&rsquo;s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!
play
Sponsored

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban penned an appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her during her pregnancy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she wasn't allowed to enter the Chanel fashion show at the recent Paris Fashion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college

Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, together with his siblings Ella and Hannah, graduated from college. 
Entertainment
fbtw
K-Love: Meet the cast of Viu&rsquo;s new series inspired by K-drama phenom

K-Love: Meet the cast of Viu’s new series inspired by K-drama phenom

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
K-drama is love and life in the new Viu Original series K-Love that starts streaming this Oct. 14.
Entertainment
fbtw
Arthur Nery creates songs from the heart

Arthur Nery creates songs from the heart

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Whenever I ask people to tell me their favorite singers, bands or musicians, they instantly reply with a list of beloved...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Star Magic artist Pearl Gonzales revives showbiz career

Former Star Magic artist Pearl Gonzales revives showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Pearl Gonzales, niece of vlogger Joel Mondina (also known as Pambansang Kolokoy) and ex-Star Magic artist, has revived her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with