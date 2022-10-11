Wanted: Interpreter for Hipon Girl

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Planet Philippines 2022 Herlene Nicole Budol is all set for the Miss Planet International finals next month.

Her team is now on the lookout for an interpreter that they will send with Hipon Girl to Uganda.

In a social media post, Nicole's manager, Wilbert Tolentino, informed all and sundry about this. The post read, "We are looking for a professional translator - from Filipino to English and vice versa - who is willing to fly to Kampala, Uganda for the upcoming Miss Planet International this November.

"An interpreter that can speak in front of a large audience and in front of the camera. That person will be the official interpreter of Herlene Hipon Budol to the pageant, with good compensation and all-travel expenses will be shouldered by us.

"Credentials must be presented. Please email us through [email protected] with your contact number. For more info, you may follow me on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok via @sirwil75."

Pageant fans and supporters are excited over Hipon Girl's continuing pageant journey.

International delegates are expected to arrive for the registration on either November 5 or 6, in time for the sashing ceremony.

The 2022 Miss Planet International coronation night will take place in Kampala, Uganda on November 19. Reigning titleholder Monique Best of South Africa will crown her successor.

Miss Planet Philippines 2019 Krisia Nicole Apao Vargas won as 4th runner-up and became a part of the 2019 court.

This year's winner gets to wear the new crown with an estimated value of US$ 250,000. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show