Jessica Villarubin eyes acting on stage & on screen

The Clash Season 3 winner Jessica Villarubin has dropped her latest single titled Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin, composed by Vehnee Saturno and released under GMA Music.

Jessica Villarubin may have already succeeded in becoming part of the GMA 7 roster of talents after she emerged as grand champion of the Kapuso network’s reality singing search The Clash Season 3, but it does not mean she is allowing herself to remain complacent. Jessica is bent on showcasing what more she can do as a singer.

During the virtual media conference to announce her latest single Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin, under GMA Music, the 26-year-old Kapuso chanteuse revealed that she never stops learning new sounds with the help of her vocal coach.

“Before, I thought it’s easy to be an artist only to realize later on that it’s tough because we have so many excellent singers aside from the singing gems just waiting to be discovered. Merong lumalabas na mga bagong singer every year,” began Jessica.

“That’s why, I never get tired of learning new songs. Ballad talaga ‘yung genre ko pero ngayon sa AOS (All-Out Sundays, as one of the members of Queendom), nalalaman ko ‘yung ibang genre kaya I never limit myself to ballads.”

In fact, Jessica has begun practicing her vocal tone to enthrall with the riffs-and-runs of R&B “because I want to ‘upgrade’ my style every year.”

Asked how confident she is now as a singer, Jessica humbly responded that she couldn’t help but feel butterflies in her stomach with every performance.

“Every time I perform, I still feel nervous. But I can say that I am more confident now (as) compared to before. I always remind myself na magaling ako at ‘yun ang lagi kong iniisip kasi mahirap talagang makipagsabayan sa magagaling. Also, I always motivate myself to practice more so I know what to do on stage.”

She admitted that performing alongside Kapuso singing powerhouses like Aicelle Santos, Julie Anne San Jose and Rita Daniela gives her more reasons to work harder “because all of them are excellent singers. I really admire them.”

Just like Aicelle, Jessica also hopes to perform in musical plays here or abroad. “Gusto ko rin makapag-perform sa theater kasi iba ‘yung training na ‘yun gaya nila Aicelle, Rachelle Ann Go or Garrett (Bolden, who was chosen to portray as John Thomas in stage musical production of Miss Saigon in Guam). Every time na kumakanta sila, parang iba talaga kaya gusto ko rin talaga mag-try sa theater (plays).”

She, too, welcomes the idea of trying her hand in acting the way Julie Anne, Sarah Geronimo and Regine Velasquez did in films and on television.

“I will take every opportunity that will be given to me. If for example, there’s an offer in acting, it will definitely be fine with me. I am willing to learn new things para rin malaman ko kung hanggang saan ang kaya kong gawin,” said Jessica.

As a singer, Jessica sure knows how to make listeners fall in love with her rendition of Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin, composed by Vehnee Saturno.

“I’m very thankful and honored to release a song composed by Sir Vehnee Saturno, who is a well-known composer. I know that a lot of singers are looking forward to work with him, that’s why I feel blessed to have been given this chance to sing his composition. At marami rin po s’yang mga kanta at artist na pinasikat.”

While the song speaks about love, Jessica said that she was able to express the right emotion for the single even though she’s happy being single.

“I was in a (romantic) relationship before, so I know the feeling of having someone special but now, I would like to focus on my career. I know that there is a right time for everything, including love,” she said.

(Listen to Jessica’s Ikaw lang ang Iibigin which is now available for download on all music streaming platforms.)