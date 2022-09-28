^

'We're a broken up band': Buddy Zabala clarifies Eraserheads reunion, silence over Marcus Adoro abuse issue

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 8:38am
'We're a broken up band': Buddy Zabala clarifies Eraserheads reunion, silence over Marcus Adoro abuse issue
Erasherheads bassist Buddy Zabala
Buddy Zabala via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads bassist Buddy Zabala expressed solidarity with Marcus Adoro’s ex-partner Barbara Ruaro and daughter Syd Hartha following the resurfaced issue of abuse against the lead guitarist. 

Buddy hoped that both parties had started to heal. 

“I can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Syd and Bie have gone through. I express my solidarity with them. I know that when people are hurt, my fervent wish is for them to get to a place of healing. I sincerely hope all parties start processing what they went through and receive the help they need. They have my support,” Buddy told Rappler in an interview.

“Call out bad behavior when you can and look out for your friends. This vicious cycle should stop. They might be going through something not easily shared or talked about,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by buddy zabala (@buddyzabala)

Buddy thought that the issue has been resolved when they agreed to do the reunion concert. 

“Darwin (Hernandez, his manager) gives me a call and says, ‘Hey, all four of you are free,’ so naisip ko, wow, okay, I guess we’re all good, meaning… kung ano ‘yung kailangan nila ayusin in the past, it’s fixed, and everybody’s steady, willing, and able to do the show,” he said. 

“I joined in good faith knowing that everyone else will do the same. Sadly, that was not the case. Until then, I haven’t seen or talked to Marcus yet. I figured, he straightened things out, the ones that needed straightening out,” he added.

Buddy said that the issue is not in his hands.  

“It would be easier kung ako lang ‘yung makakadecide, but I’m not the boss here. It’s an ongoing thing. Whatever the results are, I will have to abide by that, what the prod decides to do with the Marcus issue,” he said.

“It’s so easy to forget we’re not a band anymore. We are a broken up band. We’re all contacted individually, so when I’m invited to do a show with the Heads, for the Heads, ang trato sa’min paisa-isa…. So when some fans ask us to make a decision on Marcus, it’s hard to explain that we’re not a band anymore,” he said.

The concert producers, however, have not issued a statement about the issue. 

“I think they’re trying their best to resolve it,” he said.

RELATED: Marcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion

BUDDY ZABALA AND MARCUS ADORO

ERASERHEADS REUNION CONCERT
